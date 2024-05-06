Erik ten Hag backs Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United stay as he is linked to Bayern job

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has thrown his weight behind skipper Bruno Fernandes despite being on unsettled ground himself with the Dutch coach linked with the top job at Bayern Munich.

Ten Hag could be setting himself up in direct opposition to Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the club owner seeks to exile doubters of his vision for Manchester United.

Ratcliffe has reportedly declared that the club would consider offers for any players barring a trio of younger stars in Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

Fernandes added fuel to transfer rumours with his cryptic reply to a query on his future at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old suggested that he would need to be wanted at Manchester United to ensure that he stays at the club.

Against that backdrop, Ten Hag has come out to bat for his captain, defending his character, commitment and desire to stay at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been a focal point for critics of Ten Hag’s handling of the team.

READ MORE: Man Utd backed to axe major star who ‘doesn’t believe’ in Ratcliffe project

Erik ten Hag throws his weight behind Bruno Fernandes

Ten Hag was full of praise for the under-fire captain when quizzed about his future.

“I know he is very happy to be here,” Ten Hag said recently, as cited by Goal.com.

Ten Hag recalled Fernandes playing through injury to aid the team’s cause and believes his commitment is not in question.

“Taking responsibility is one of the biggest assets top footballers have to show and deliver,” the Manchester United boss continued.

“Bruno is always available, he never misses a game and always plays in a good level and always gets energy to a team. Such assets are necessary to be successful.

“Bruno is a real fighter. Last year for instance when we played Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final, we played with an ankle that was so thick, it was unbelievable. Bruno is a very good example for other players.”

DON’T MISS: Six midfielders Man Utd could buy to replace Bruno Fernandes as gigantic bid fuels exit fears

Bayern backup

Ten Hag’s Bayern links appear to be conditional on him getting the sack at Manchester United.

The manager has reaffirmed his commitment to see out his current deal which expires in June 2025.

Ten Hag has called for further investment in the squad, pointing to concern areas such as left back but it is unclear how this call will be received by Ratcliffe who appears keen to fund future moves with player sales.

With the knowledge that he might have Bayern as a safefty net, the Dutch coach could be emboldened to make more extravagant transfer demands.

“That is one of the issues in our constructing the squad,” Ten Hag continued.

“We have to improve to do things better to construct a squad with more depth.

“For over 10 years I am managing. I never had this experience, so huge with so many injury issues. So it can happen once in 10 years. Hopefully now can wait another 10 to have so many [again].”