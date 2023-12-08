Erik ten Hag drops major hint over Man Utd transfer business in January as Ratfcliffe deal finally nears

Erik ten Hag has dropped a major hint over what to expect from Manchester United in the January transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepares to take on his new role at the club.

United splashed out £183million combined on Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund this summer to take the outlay since Ten Hag was appointed above the £400million-mark. Sofyan Amrabat also arrived on loan from Fiorentina on deadline day.

The Manchester Evening News reports that the Red Devils were initially planning to make four key additions next summer, with a new full-back, centre-back, midfielder and forward all on their shopping list.

However, it’s understood those plans could be altered when INEOS founder Ratcliffe steps into the boardroom.

The 71-year-old is expected to complete his 25 percent minority takeover at Old Trafford imminently.

There is no indication at this stage where United will stand in terms of January additions, with Ratcliffe poised to play a leading role in footballing operations as he works alongside the Glazer family.

And Ten Hag has given the lowdown on how things could actually play out in the new year.

During an interview with United We Stand fanzine, the Dutchman said: “I don’t think [we will spend a lot]. As a club, you have to look for improvements, so if you can find better and it’s realistic financially and with Financial Fair Play, the club has to go with it.

“But most of the time you don’t attract the best players in the winter.”

United exits expected in January

Although it appears that United are unlikely to bring in a plethora of fresh additions in the new year, there are still likely to be some outgoings.

Jadon Sancho continues to be linked with an exit after his very public fall out with Ten Hag, while the future of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek is also expected to be resolved.

The out-of-favour former Ajax man, who United splashed out £40million for three years ago, will be allowed to leave Old Trafford as he looks to kickstart his career elsewhere.

United are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they host Bournemouth in the Premier League, looking to build on their impressive win over Chelsea last time out.

