Erik ten Hag faces big decision with ‘talks held’ as frustrated Man Utd man getting itchy feet over rough treatment

A report claims Raphael Varane is unhappy with the way he has been treated by Erik ten Hag this season and is questioning his future at Manchester United.

Varane, 30, is currently in his third season at Old Trafford after moving from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021. He was recruited by the Red Devils after starring at Real for a decade, winning four Champions League titles with Los Blancos. The France international also picked up three La Liga winner’s medals and claimed the Copa del Rey during his Bernabeu stint.

He arrived at the Theatre of Dreams to much fanfare, with fans hoping he would anchor the defence and help bring back the good times.

The former Lens stopper has seen plenty of action, with 20 starts among 22 Premier League appearances in 2021-2022.

And he was handed 22 top-flight starts last term as United finished third to qualify for the Champions League.

However, things have not gone to plan this season, with the France international seemingly on the first-team peripheries.

He has started only four league games and made seven appearances in total.

Jonny Evans has been preferred in recent times while Harry Maguire is also back in favour.

Varane has found himself on the bench and it is not a scenario he expected and one he does not enjoy.

And a report carried in Givemesport claims the Frenchman is now considering his future at the club.

It is said that the defender has held talks with Erik ten Hag and may angle for an exit next summer.

Martinez injury a factor in Varane decline

Manchester United put some silverware in the trophy cabinet last season when winning the EFL Cup.

A top-four finish saw them back among Europe’s elite but it has been a tricky start to 2023-2024.

The north-west giants have already lost five league games, with their six victories seeing them in eighth spot.

They are nine points adrift of rivals Manchester City and a title tilt seems a long way off.

Three defeats from four Champions League outings means qualification for the knockout stage is also an uphill task.

Ten Hag has had to so without central defender Lisandro Martinez since the 4-3 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on September 20.

And the fact the Argentina international has been sidelined appears to have affected Varane.

He forged an excellent partnership with the South American last season, who may well be out until after Christmas.

And his usual confident manner seems to have deserted him when he has been given an outing.

The man from Lille came in for fierce criticism from United legend Paul Scholes after this week’s 4-3 European reverse to Copenhagen.

The former England star suggested that Varane might be ‘losing his legs a little bit’, with a lack of pace in the rearguard hurting United.

It remains to be seen which centre-backs the manager selects for this weekend’s league clash at home to Luton Town.

Ten Hag will hope that his charges can get back on track following the disappointing loss in Denmark.

They have won three out of four in the top flight, beating Fulham 1-0 last time out.

