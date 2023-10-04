Erik ten Hag in fierce response to Man Utd sack talk as Rasmus Hojlund nails biggest issue facing club

Erik ten Hag is adamant his job is not on the line as talk he could soon be facing the sack at Manchester United began to gather pace in the wake of a damaging Champions League defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday evening.

The Red Devils went into the game needing a morale-boosting victory after a morale-sapping 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace at the weekend left them down in 10th place and on the cusp of a mini-crisis. Instead, Manchester United managed to toss away 1-0 and 2-1 leads to ultimately lose 3-2 to the Turkish champions, who claimed a historical first-ever win on English soil.

That loss, their second successive in the Champions League after defeat to Bayern Munich on matchday 1, means United have now lost a staggering six times in 10 outings this season. Worryingly, it now means it is the club’s worst start to a season in some 37 years.

As a result, talk that Ten Hag is under increasing scrutiny is starting to gather pace around Old Trafford. Having spent the best part of £380m since taking charge, the Dutchman is under pressure to deliver some solid results and close the gap on Manchester City.

What has been left though is a side some distance worse than last season, one struggling to understand Ten Hag’s tactics and a side of talented players who look bereft of confidence and ideas.

As a result, it comes as no surprise that one of Ten Hags’s former clubs are keeping a watch on his situation with a view to bringing him home should the axe fall at Man Utd.

Nonetheless, and despite the gathering storm clouds, Ten Hag reportedly still retains the confidence of the club’s regime as things stand.

Ten Hag stands firm on Man Utd sack talk

Gary Neville has also made clear his support for Ten Hag, believing most of the club’s issues stem from higher up the chain than the Dutchman. Indeed, he believes that until the takeover saga is concluded – and the unpopular Glazers are removed as owners – United will continue to struggle between average to inconsistent.

In the meantime, Ten Hag himself has come out fighting and is adamant his position is not under threat despite their unacceptable start to the season.

“Last season: brilliant, terrific, more than we could expect but also when we went into this project we knew there would be common gaps and in this moment we are in a very difficult period, as everyone can see,” he said after the loss to Gala.

“But we come out together, we are fighting together, we are sticking together, behind each other, it’s me, the directors, the team, all together, we will fight and this is not us. We know we have to do better and in togetherness we will come out.”

United have conceded a woeful 20 goals in those 10 games and Paul Scholes was quick to point the finger at two players he feels may well be past their best in the wake of Tuesday’s defeat.

Ten Hag accepts that, defensively, big improvements are needed if they are take strides forward.

“There are no excuses,” Ten Hag admitted. “Maybe we have a little unbalance [on the] left side but we can’t make the errors we are making. We have to do better, we have to win our games.

“There were the same mistakes, we could say, but I have seen a team that was really connected, I have seen a team with a great spirit and they played in stages of the game fantastic, scored good goals, twice up and totally in control of the game.”

Rasmus Hojlund knows what Man Utd need to improve

A downbeat Ten Hag continued: “All of a sudden we make a mistake, an error and football is a game of mistakes but, of course, I have to give coaching, instructions, how we deal with these occasions and such situations.

“But it happens and we got punished for it, clear.”

Rasmus Hojlund, meanwhile, is one of the few bright sparks at Old Trafford this season; his double on Tuesday night taking his record to three goals in two Champions League games.

The Dane, a £72m signing from Atalanta over the summer, is certainly one player the United fans can pin some hope on this season.

Speaking after the game, though, the striker has called on his side to stop conceding so quickly after taking the lead in games, with Galatasaray twice hitting back rapidly after United took the lead on Tuesday.

“It’s a little bit difficult,” he said, admitting to mixed emotions. “I feel happy and not happy at the same time, of course, it’s not about the individual performance, it’s about getting the three points and at the moment we’re not good enough.

“We need to remember we can’t concede goals right after we score. We’ve had a few games now where that’s happened. We need to go back, analyse that tomorrow and talk about it in the group.

“It’s a tough period, but we need to stick together, that’s the only way we’ll get out of it. We need to get some points now if we want to play Champions League after the group stage.

“I’m looking forward to playing against them [Copenhagen] because it’s my former club and my brothers are playing there. I have a big heart for Copenhagen, but I play for Manchester United and we need to get some points.”

United return to action against Brentford on Saturday in a match at Old Trafford they dare not lose. After that, they travel to Sheffield United before taking on FC Copenhagen in the Champions League at Old Trafford. With Manchester City to follow thereafter, the next three matches will certainly be crucial to Ten Hag’s future.

