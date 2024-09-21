Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given a huge warning to Marcus Rashford, saying he must make sure his mindset is right if he is to reach his full potential at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old has been the focus of a lot of criticism during his Manchester United career, with many arguing he hasn’t played at his best and most consistent level and therefore isn’t making the most of his talent. He scored 29 goals in all competitions in Ten Hag’s first full season as the Red Devils ended a six-year wait for a trophy by winning the Carabao Cup.

But despite a shock FA Cup triumph, Rashford only found the net seven times in total last term and was among the main focuses of criticism.

Claims earlier this week suggested Rashford was feeling bullied by Manchester United legends, who have picked apart his every move.

And while he has since responded by scoring two goals in two games, Ten Hag says Rashford needs to be more resilient if he is to succeed at United but adds that he has seen an improvement.

“I think every player who plays in the Premier League, but definitely in this club, you need some resilience,” Ten Hag said.

“Not any football career is only the way up, you always go down. You have to deal with it.

“Marcus Rashford has also experienced, he knows when there are setbacks, how to get fightback, how to set his career, his performance. He took control of it and I think he is on the way back.

“He started the season very good, now he has to continue and to progress.”

Rashford being helped by Van Nistelrooy

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy joined the coaching staff I the summer and Ten Hag was asked whether his presence has helped Rashford.

”Probably he needed some help, by backing him for instance,” he said.

“At the end of the day, he has to do it by himself. He has to set his life right, his training attitude right, his match attitude right.

“When he sets his professionalism he will perform because he is a class player.

“I think he always knew, and every player knows, because when your lifestyle is not right, you can’t perform in the leagues we have to perform.

“You don’t get the right levels when you don’t have a good and disciplined life away from Carrington.”

Red Devils seek Casemiro replacement

Elsewhere, United have long been linked with a new midfielder to replace Casemiro, with the Brazilian enduring high-profile struggles at times last season.

It appears they have identified Atalanta’s enforcer Ederson and are keen open talks for the player with a January move in mind.

Reports suggest Ederson could cost a minimum of €50m (£41.9m) following the arrival of Manuel Ugarte from PSG in the summer.

Meanwhile. United have been tipped by journalist Christian Falk to use their strong relationship with Bayern Munich to sign their unwanted star Leon Goretzka.

The club already signed Noussair Mazraoui and Mattijs de Ligt from Bayern this summer and are said to be in position to strike for Goretzka, whose future in Bavaria looks nonexistent.

