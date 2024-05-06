Erik ten Hag reaches huge decision on Man Utd future as players choose No 1 replacement option

Erik ten Hag has reportedly received contact from a European giant but has decided he wants to remain at Manchester United, while the club’s players would like to work with a Champions League-winning coach.

The future of Ten Hag has been up for debate ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed the purchase of his 25 per cent stake in Man Utd. Ratcliffe hopes to guide Man Utd back into a glorious new era, and Ten Hag may struggle to keep up with those lofty demands.

The Red Devils may have reached the FA Cup final, but they were knocked out of both the Champions League and League Cup in the early stages. Plus, Ten Hag’s side have missed out on Champions League qualification for next season, having fallen way behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Amid all the uncertainty surrounding Ten Hag’s future, the Dutchman has been linked with major European clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Ajax.

Ten Hag recently admitted he would be open to returning to Ajax, whom he managed between 2017 and 2022.

But according to ESPN, it is Bayern who have contacted Ten Hag’s entourage as they look to resolve their manager vacancy for next season.

DON’T MISS: FIVE Man Utd signings to keep Ten Hag in situ and turn Red Devils into major force again

Bayern believe Ten Hag, who previously worked as the club’s B team manager, would be a good replacement for Thomas Tuchel, should he have the right environment around him.

However, the 54-year-old has decided he wants to remain at Man Utd and see out the project in full. Perhaps Ten Hag is excited about the prospect of Ratcliffe signing top stars for Man Utd once the club’s Financial Fair Play concerns ease off.

Erik ten Hag future: Man Utd stars want Tuchel appointment

Despite Ten Hag hoping to remain at the helm, some in the Man Utd dressing room are thinking about his potential departure.

Football Insider claim that a large proportion of the Man Utd squad would ‘love’ to play under Tuchel, who helped rivals Chelsea win the Champions League in 2021.

It recently emerged that Ratcliffe is seriously concerned about the prospect of firing Ten Hag and landing a replacement, as it would cost big money.

As Tuchel will soon leave Bayern for free, he would not cost as much as other candidates. However, this is a decision Ratcliffe must make in the coming weeks.

Jadon Sancho’s future appears to be tied to Ten Hag’s, as the pair fell out early in the season. Should Ten Hag stay put, then the winger will almost definitely push to secure a permanent Dortmund switch in the summer.

READ MORE: The resurgent XI Man Utd could pick under Thomas Tuchel with four big INEOS signings