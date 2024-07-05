Erik ten Hag wants to keep Casemiro at Man Utd

Manchester United’s new sporting director Dan Ashworth has been tasked with selling unwanted players by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Casemiro is one of those on the chopping block.

As we have consistently reported, Ratcliffe is keen to get the former Real Madrid man’s £350,000-per-week wages off the books as he isn’t part of the club’s long-term plans.

Jamie Carragher described Casemiro as ‘finished’ as a top-level player at the end of last season, due to his performance level dipping dramatically.

Several Saudi sides are keen to take the midfielder off Man Utd’s hands and the club’s board are ready to oblige.

However, according to Football Transfers, Erik ten Hag wants to keep the 32-year-old at Old Trafford despite the board’s wishes, which could lead to a rift behind the scenes.

Ten Hag’s future at Man Utd was in serious doubt at the end of last season, despite the Dutchman guiding his team to winning the FA Cup.

Ratcliffe opted to stick with Ten Hag and he’s now signed a one-year contract extension, valid until 2026.

However, the co-owner, his INEOS group and Ashworth have full control over transfers – meaning the decision on Casemiro’s future could be taken out of the manager’s hands.

Casemiro to hold ‘showdown talks’ over Man Utd future

The report claims that Ten Hag is keen on retaining Casemiro’s services, but he has been put in the shop window by Man Utd.

The Red Devils need to generate funds from player sales if they want to achieve their ambitious aims for the transfer window.

Casemiro is said to have held talks with Casemiro, where the player also made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave just two years after joining for £70m.

He has ‘taken responsibility’ for his poor performances in 2023/24 and is determined to redeem himself in the coming campaign.

The ‘feeling is mutual’ with Ten Hag, who views Casemiro as a vital player, stars such as Lisandro Martinez.

Casemiro now faces ‘showdown talks’ with INEOS ‘imminently’ over his future and their preference is to sell the midfielder, despite Ten Hag’s stance.

Ashworth and the Man Utd recruitment team have already begun eyeing potential replacements for the Brazilian, with Benfica youngster Joao Neves among those admired.

TEAMtalk sources say that Manchester City are poised to join the race for Neves should they lose iconic midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who has ‘agreed’ personal terms with Saudi club Al-Ittihad.