Erik ten Hag makes extraordinary Man Utd claim after Onana howler hands Burnley draw

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists his team are one of the most ‘dynamic’ and ‘entertaining’ teams in the Premier League right now despite failing to beat struggling Burnley on Saturday.

United stopper Andre Onana cost his side victory as Zeki Amdouni converted a late penalty to grab a priceless point for the relegation-threatened Clarets in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Despite another unconvincing display from United, they did look set for victory thanks to Antony’s well-taken 79th-minute effort.

But, just as he did on the opening day against Wolves, Onana recklessly charged from his line in an attempt to punch the ball clear but hit an opposition player instead.

Although referee John Brooks missed the incident in real time, video assistant referee, Peter Bankes, stepped in. Substitute Amdouni recovered from being on the wrong end of Onana’s punch to send the keeper the wrong way.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Ten Hag said: “We put ourselves in a winning position and over long courses of the game we dominated. Only the second part of the first half where we conceded some chances, but the rest of the game was ours.

“We were in a winning position and we gave it away.”

On the penalty being similar to one not awarded against Wolves at the start of the season, he added: “I can see that. It is a penalty. But, in the other box I have seen a minimum of three penalties.

“The refereeing is really inconsistent. If you take the penalty last week against Aaron Wan-Bissaka, why. wasn’t today? There was a minimum of one penalty against Garnacho.”

Ten Hag bullish over ‘dynamic’ United

Despite another negative result for the Red Devils, Ten Hag still feels his men are playing to a high level and are one of the best to watch in the league right now.

He added: “Every team gives up opportunities. But, when it is up to us, it is weird. We created loads of chances as well.

“We are one of the most dynamic and entertaining teams in the league at this moment. We are creating loads of chances by playing good football.

“It was unnecessary to lose control. We repaired this at half-time and second half was much better.”

On Europa League qualification now looking most likely for United, Ten Hag added: “That is the facts. It is not easy to get fourth when you’re so far behind. We needed to win.

“The past few weeks we’ve got in winning positions and then given it away. The gap is too big in this phase of the season.”