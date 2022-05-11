Erik ten Hag wants his new Manchester United squad in for pre-season two weeks earlier than originally scheduled, according to a report.

The Red Devils had high hopes coming into this season following a second-placed Premier League finish last term. However, problems both on and off the pitch have set in and the club have dropped off.

And while a chance to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League again was on a few weeks ago, a run of just two wins in eight games has dashed their hopes.

As a result, the focus is on how incoming new manager Ten Hag can turn the situation round after he leaves Ajax.

According to the Irish Mirror, the Dutchman believes moving the start date for pre-season forward two weeks is a must.

As such, Ten Hag wants the Man Utd squad to report back at Carrington on the week commencing June 20 instead of July 4.

The 52-year-old reportedly feels ‘convinced’ he knows the reasons why United have suffered their slump. Key to it for Ten Hag is the players’ fitness levels and a lack of conditioning.

The Red Devils have suffered a number of humiliating results this season. Indeed, a 9-0 aggregate to defeat to Liverpool does not tell the full story.

United lost 4-1 to Watford in November, after which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got the sack. However, interim boss Ralf Rangnick has not been able to inspire a turnaround.

In fact, United lost 4-0 to Brighton last Saturday in Rangnick’s penultimate game in charge.

The Irish Mirror adds that Ten Hag has watched the Old Trafford club’s past few games remotely and has been left ‘unimpressed’.

United finish the season on May 22 away at Crystal Palace.

Ten Hag, Man Utd face immediate pre-season test

Man Utd have scheduled a trip to Bangkok in pre-season ahead of Ten Hag’s first competitive game in charge.

And their first game on their travels sees them face Liverpool on July 12. While it will only be pre-season, it will be a good chance to see the early effects – if any at that stage – that Ten Hag has had on his squad.

Indeed, returning to pre-season on the week commencing June 20 would give the Man Utd players two weeks of training before they head out to Thailand.

Erik Ten Hag wants to get rid of 12 Manchester United players Erik Ten Hag wants to get rid of 12 Manchester United players this summer as he starts his rebuild

Away from the on-pitch struggles, though, United also face a busy summer in the transfer window.

Five players are definitely leaving, including Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

They will leave room for a new midfield signing, which has become a priority for Old Trafford chiefs.