Man Utd ‘problem’ revealed as pundit hits Ten Hag with ‘deluded’ claim amid stunning double rant

Richard Keys believes Erik ten Hag is ‘deluded’ for suggesting Manchester United could have beaten some of the top teams this season.

The Red Devils have endured a dreadful campaign by their standards, with nine Premier League defeats already. They have won ten top-flight matches but sit seventh, with any hopes of a top-four finish seemingly long gone. Indeed, securing any European football for next season will be a tall order, with clubs around them in the standings in much better form.

A productive October and November has been undone by a string or poor results.

Losses to Newcastle United, Bournemouth and West Ham United have heaped pressure on the Dutch tactician.

Boxing Day’s 3-2 come-from-behind victory over high-flying Aston Villa was encouraging.

But Saturday’s 2-1 loss away to Nottingham Forest was yet another setback in a season of many.

Patience with Ten Hag might be wearing thin. And his boast ahead of the Forest clash that United ‘could beat anyone’ did little to help.

Keys has been a vocal critic of the ex-Ajax coach and, as reported on X, did not hold back with his views on the manager’s words.

He said: “So having said pre-match that United should’ve/could’ve beaten Arsenal, Liverpool & Villa – which clearly was nonsense – what about Forest Erik?

“The man is deluded.”

Ten Hag ‘big part’ of United problem

Ten Hag is the latest manager Manchester United have turned to in order to bring the good times back to Old Trafford.

The likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho failed to land the title.

And, despite last season’s improvement, the present incumbent seems miles away from challenging for honours.

There have been rumours that his position at the Theatre of Dreams is under threat.

Whether officials will pull the trigger only time will tell. But Keys feels Ten Hag’s words prove that he is as culpable as any of his players

“That for me is the most worrying aspect. What he has said is just nonsense,” he added.

“If he thinks that, then that is as big a part of the problem at Manchester United as anything else.”

And the former Utrecht chief was also a target for Keys’ co-presenter Andy Gray on beIN Sport ahead of the Forest defeat.

“I don’t know what he is thinking,” he said. “I don’t know what he thinks it’s going to happen.”

And the Scot added: “He says they could have beaten Liverpool and Arsenal.

“When you look at those games, did they play well enough to beat Arsenal? No, they didn’t.

“Did they play well enough to beat Liverpool? No, they didn’t.

“If Liverpool had been at their best, they would lost 4-0 or 5-0 and you could not have argued with that scoreline.”

United’s next task is to take on Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round at the DW Stadium on January 8.

Their next top-flight outing will be the visit of Tottenham on Sunday, January 14.

