Erik ten Hag ready to unleash Man Utd attacking duo to get Champions League campaign back on track

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed that he is ready to use central strikers Anthony Martial and Rasmus Hojlund in the same team as the Red Devils prepare for a crunch Champions League clash.

The Dutchman has mainly used summer signing Hojlund through the middle, once the Denmark international got fully fit after his £72million switch from Italian outfit Atalanta.

The 20-year-old has scored three goals for United so far, with all of them coming in the Champions League.

Hojlund notched at Bayern Munich for his maiden strike for the club, before netting a brace in the shock 3-2 home defeat to Galatasaray last time out.

As for Martial, the Frenchman has only managed to find the net once so far this term. That goal came in his last start for the club, a Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace.

But with United in desperate need of all three points against FC Copenhagen on Tuesday night, Ten Hag has hinted that Martial could start alongside Hojlund and potentially Marcus Rashford in a three-pronged attack.

Asked if Martial could get his chance alongside Hojlund in Europe this week, Ten Hag told reporters: “They can play together because Anthony Martial is also available to play from the side.”

Nevertheless, Hojlund is still expected to be given the central role against the Danish outfit. It just remains to be seen what Ten Hag does with the wide roles.

United set to remember Sir Bobby Charlton

It will be United’s first home game since the passing of legendary midfielder Sir Bobby Charlton on Saturday at the age of 86.

And Ten Hag admits it will be an emotional occasion for the players and supporters, adding: “Sir Bobby was a legend, a giant, not only for Manchester United but for football.

“The legacy that he left for standards, high standards, we have to live it every day. Of course first of all our thoughts are with his family, his wife, children and grandchildren.

“But it’s also what he meant for Manchester United, his importance for Manchester United. The standards he set, we have to live it and in the last couple of days they were emphasised…

“We are professionals and it is our job but you can’t ban emotions. You use emotions in the right way.”

Despite a hugely inconsistent start to the campaign, with reports suggesting the Dutchman could be faxing the axe, Ten Hag is fully confident that he has the support of the club and the Old Trafford faithful.

He added: “It’s always special every night at Old Trafford, the fans are always so behind us.

“I remember the last game, the home game against Brentford, even the game is not going in our direction they stayed behind us in difficult moments and moments of adversity around Manchester United the fans are still with us and we are with the fans, we are fighting together.

“Definitely tomorrow after the passing away of Sir Bobby Charlton, their hero, their legend, their giant, I’m sure there will be an even more emotional evening tomorrow.”

