Erik ten Hag has revealed why it was “not a difficult decision” to leave Marcus Rashford out of the Manchester United starting line-up for the goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

The England forward took his struggles from last season into the new campaign as he failed to score in United’s first three games of the season, missing out on a place in interim Three Lions boss Lee Carsley’s first squad recently as a result after his devastating Euro 2024 snub.

However, prior to his Palace axing, Rashford had netted three times in two games after getting off the mark for the season against Southampton last weekend before bagging a brace in the 7-0 Carabao Cup win over Barnsley.

Prior to the outing at Selhurst Park, Ten Hag accused Rashford of lacking professionalism last term and said the United forward was now benefitting from an improved attitude.

However, the attacker was still dropped to the bench as the Dutchman opted to start Alejandro Garnacho on the left in support of Joshua Zirkzee instead.

And speaking about the decision to bench Rashford prior to the game, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: “No, it was not a difficult decision because we have to rotate. We have so many games to cover and also we have to give Alejandro games.

“As we have all seen, he [Garnacho] has a lot of end product, has scored so many goals, so many assists. That’s for certain. But also he needs starts and he started only one time this season.”

Jones, Redknapp shocked at Rashford snub

Former United defender Phil Jones, who was on punditry duty with Sky Sports, admitted he was “really surprised” by the decision given Rashford’s form in the club’s last two matches.

“I’m really surprised. I did see him starting today,” Jones said. “He scored a goal against Southampton, gained a little bit of confidence.

“He scored a couple of goals in midweek against Barnsley so you’re thinking possible throw him in against today and build that momentum. Obviously it’s not to be, he’s not starting.”

Jamie Redknapp, meanwhile, speculated that something “untoward” could have happened in the background in the lead-up to the game as Rashford’s future at Old Trafford is once again in focus.

“It feels like something has gone on untoward,” Redknapp speculated. “I don’t know the details obviously but you don’t drop a player who has just scored two in midweek, he scored against Southampton.

“I’d be nervous to stay he’s back, but he’s certainly showing signs of the energy we saw Marcus of two years ago.

“It feels as if something has maybe happened this week. I don’t know the manager’s frustration.

“It’s unusual for a manager to come out and almost out a player by talking about their lifestyle.

“Sir Alex Ferguson would very rarely do that, well he would never do it, whereas Ten Hag has done it on occasions and it’s not always beneficial to the players.”

