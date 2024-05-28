Ten Hag tells Ratcliffe to speed up Man Utd sack decision amid huge new job claim

Erik ten Hag wants to know if his future is at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has urged Sir Jim Ratcliffe to make a swift decision on his future as Manchester United manager as he wants clarity over whether he will continue at Old Trafford or soon begin searching for a new job, it has been revealed.

Ten Hag appeared doomed in the build up to the FA Cup final on Saturday after another disappointing campaign in which Man Utd only managed to finish eighth in the Premier League. But the Dutchman gave his chances of staying at Man Utd a boost by pulling off a surprise tactical masterclass to help stun Manchester City.

Youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored as Man Utd picked up a 2-1 victory at Wembley to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2016.

However, INEOS chiefs Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford have taken the whole of the last two years into account when evaluating whether Ten Hag should stay on.

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Ratcliffe looks set to sack Ten Hag and usher in a new era at Old Trafford.

But that decision has not yet been communicated to the coach. According to journalist Paul Hirst, Ten Hag still has not been told about his future and remains worried that he will be axed.

The former Ajax boss has told the Man Utd hierarchy, including Ratcliffe, that they need to let him know where his future lies so he can start planning for next season, whether that be with Man Utd or another club.

Following the FA Cup triumph, Ten Hag came out with a huge claim when asked if Man Utd could still sack him.

Ten Hag sack: Man Utd boss to ‘win trophies somewhere else’

“If they don’t want me anymore, I’ll go somewhere else and win trophies because that’s what I’ve done my whole career,” he told reporters.

City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, labelled Ten Hag ‘extraordinary’.

“They have to take a decision,” he said.

“I don’t know, but he is lovely person, an extraordinary manager. Winning the FA Cup was important for them like it was for us last season.”

Ten Hag has previously been linked with a return to Bayern Munich, where he was in charge of the second team under Guardiola.

But Bayern are close to appointing Vincent Kompany from Burnley as their replacement for Thomas Tuchel.

Ten Hag has also been tipped to return to Ajax, though the Eredivisie giants have recently appointed their first ever Italian manager in Francesco Farioli.

Instead, Ten Hag might go back to Germany by linking up with Bayern’s rivals Borussia Dortmund.

