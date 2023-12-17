Ten Hag sack: Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd stance on wielding axe in case of damaging Liverpool defeat

Erik ten Hag will not be sacked by Manchester United even if they suffer a damaging defeat to rivals Liverpool later on Sunday, Fabrizio Romano has stated.

Ten Hag is under pressure at Man Utd amid the side’s unconvincing first half of the season. After winning nine and losing seven of their 16 Premier League games so far, Man Utd sit seventh in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

Man Utd have also been dumped out of Europe, having finished bottom of their Champions League group on just four points. They became the first English team to concede 15 goals in a Champions League group campaign, and it was also the first time the Red Devils have lost four out of six UCL group-stage matches in their history.

Plus, Man Utd were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle United in the fourth round of the League Cup, which means the only way Ten Hag can save their season is by guiding them to FA Cup glory and a place in the top four – but both of those will be very hard to achieve.

The Dutch manager has also come under fire for some of his decision-making. Summer signings Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat have all struggled, while Ten Hag playing Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans over serial winner Raphael Varane has raised eyebrows.

Man Utd put in a good performance as they beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday December 6, but they have since lost to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich at home. This has led to suggestions Ten Hag could be axed if Man Utd are thrashed when they visit Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

But transfer specialist Romano has attempted to quash such rumours. In an interview with CaughtOffside, he has revealed that ‘there are no signals coming out of Man Utd’ that the club’s hierarchy will wield the axe on their manager, should the team be swept aside by Jurgen Klopp’s men.

There have been ‘no changes at all’ to Ten Hag’s position as boss, despite the topsy-turvy form fans have had to endure this campaign.

‘Many things’ for Ratcliffe to sort at Man Utd – Fabrizio Romano

It will also be intriguing to see whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe sticks with the former Ajax manager or decides to sack him, once the deal for his 25 per cent stake in Man Utd is complete.

When asked about Ratcliffe’s stance, Romano added: “The problem is not Ten Hag, there are many things to sort out at Manchester United.”

If the British billionaire does decide to part ways with Ten Hag, then Roberto de Zerbi, Graham Potter and Julen Lopetegui have all been named as potential replacements.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has been brutally told to ‘keep his mouth shut’, while also being criticised over his treatment of four Man Utd players.