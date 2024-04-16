Ten Hag sack: Under-fire Man Utd boss emerges as ‘dream candidate’ for illustrious club after devastating update

Erik ten Hag is increasingly likely to depart Manchester United in the summer and he could be offered the opportunity to return to the Netherlands, according to reports.

INEOS duo Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford are busy crunching the numbers and evaluating whether Ten Hag should remain in his position as Man Utd manager ahead of next season. However, recent results will not have helped the 54-year-old’s cause.

Man Utd’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League have all but disappeared following three draws and a defeat in their last four matches.

The loss to Chelsea on April 4 was particularly damaging, as Man Utd were 3-2 up deep into injury time but somehow lost the match 4-3 after Cole Palmer bagged his second and third goals.

Ten Hag was handed a devastating blow on Monday, as it emerged that several members of the Man Utd squad are ‘convinced’ he will not be in charge next season.

Those players are delaying decisions on their future as they want to see which manager might come in to replace the Dutchman first.

Man Utd recently made an ‘approach’ for shining Bologna boss Thiago Motta, while there have also been links with Julian Nagelsmann, Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter.

Should Ten Hag be axed by Ratcliffe, then he could become Ajax manager for the second time.

Erik ten Hag wanted amid Man Utd exit rumours

In an interview with Soccer News, trusted Dutch reporter Mike Verweij said: “Ten Hag is still the dream candidate, but they [Ajax] are also working on a plan B, C and D. If Ten Hag says ‘no’, they do want something else. There are also talks with a foreign candidate now.”

Ajax sacked previous manager Maurice Steijn early in the season following a disastrous start which saw them fall as low as the relegation zone.

John van ‘t Schip, an interim replacement, has guided Ajax back up to fifth in the table, though he will begin a new role as a club director this summer.

Ajax believe they can convince Ten Hag to return to Amsterdam following his previous spell there between December 2017 and June 2022.

In that time, Ten Hag instilled a brilliant style of football – something he has not been able to achieve at Man Utd – while also winning three Eredivisie titles, two Dutch Cups and one domestic Super Cup.

Ten Hag’s Ajax also reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2018-19 before being knocked out of the competition in dramatic fashion by Lucas Moura and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ajax are not the only club Ten Hag has been linked with in case he departs Old Trafford this summer, as Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs on his situation.

