Erik ten Hag sack: Shock Man Utd U-turn mooted as Old Trafford bosses torn over future

There could be a major twist brewing over Erik ten Hag’s immediate future at Manchester United following a fresh report that emerged on Monday.

Prior to Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Manchester City, it was heavily reported that the Dutchman would be shown the door regardless of the result at Wembley.

However, the manor of United’s superb performance against their bitter rivals is said to have left prominent figures in the club’s hierarchy backing him, in what is the first major test of the club’s new structure under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

United representatives are known to have spoken to Mauricio Pochettino, as we reported, while Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank are also in the running for the job if Ten Hag does get the boot.

Although there is admiration for McKenna, given his former coaching position at Old Trafford, there is strong debate over whether the role is just too soon for the 38-year-old Ipswich Town boss.

At this stage, it appears that Brighton is the likelier destination for the Irishman despite him being keen on taking the reins at Old Trafford after steering Ipswich to back-to-back promotions.

As for the other contenders, Pochettino and Tuchel remain well above Frank in the pecking order after Brentford’s season of struggle under the popular Dane this time around.

But in terms of Ten Hag’s immediate future, the Independent reports that there is an awareness among the INEOS hierarchy that sacking Ten Hag could be an unpopular decision among the fanbase, especially after Saturday’s surprise victory over City.

The report adds that while Ten Hag’s fate is likely already sealed, United are keen to take more time to make the most informed decision possible and try and keep the fanbase on side.

Questioned have also been raised about the recruitment of players since Ten Hag took charge, an area that INEOS wants to overhaul completely.

Brailsford still pushing for Southgate

Meanwhile, Sir Dave Brailsford, who is part of a three-man committee making the football decisions at Old Trafford, is said to be a big advocate of Gareth Southgate taking the United job.

If he gets his way that could actually give Ten Hag more time to convince the club’s hierarchy why he should stay, given that Southgate will be busy with England at Euro 2024 and would not be able to join up with the club until later in the summer.

The overall structure that INEOS wants to implement is also not fully in place yet, which may also delay things as they continue to wait on Dan Ashworth arriving from Newcastle.

Ten Hag himself has been bullish regarding all the exit talk, telling reporters after the cup final: “If they [United] don’t want me anymore, I’ll go somewhere else and win trophies because that’s what I’ve done my whole career.”