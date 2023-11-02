Erik ten Hag sack talk escalates as Man Utd boss makes impassioned plea amid agonising new 51-year low

Erik ten Hag insists he remains the right man for Manchester United after talk he faces the sack was cranked up following another embarrassing home defeat and with an acknowledgement for the first time that he is under serious pressure.

The Dutchman’s beleaguered troops, fresh from a painful 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at home in the derby on Sunday, lost by the same scoreline in a matter of days as Newcastle strolled to a revenge-induced victory at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup fifth round.

Indeed, Manchester United had no answer for Eddie Howe’s side as goals from Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock saw last year’s beaten finalists progress to the quarter-finals – you can see the full draw here – and Ten Hag and his holders thrown out of the competition with serious egg on their faces.

For United though, it is the bigger picture that looks most concerning. The latest defeat means they have lost a shocking eight of their opening 15 games of the season, which amounts to their worst start to a season since the 1962/63 campaign – a 51-year low for Ten Hag.

As a result, the Dutchman finds himself under increasing scrutiny and talk that he is facing the sack is cranking up to new levels.

The Red Devils now face a crucial period which could define his chances of surviving in the role and not becoming the latest managerial failure at Old Trafford.

In the meantime, however, Ten Hag acknowledges that he is a man under serious pressure. The former Ajax boss, though, still has faith in his own ability to turn things around and won’t be walking away quietly.

Ten Hag responds to Man Utd sack talk

Booed off at half-time and full-time, Ten Hag knows he has to win around the fans now who have turned the heat up themselves.

“I am a fighter and I know it is not always going up,” he said of claims he is under increasing pressure of the sack.

“We have a lot of setbacks this season so far, but also you have to deal with it and that is never an excuse.

“I have said that before I know when there are setbacks the routines are not the same, but even then you have to get results in. Obviously, Sunday and tonight were far from that so we have to do things right and at a certain level, at the minimum level to win games.”

Ten Hag also insists he does not have any doubts in his own abilities to turn the tide around.

“I understand it when the results are not there,” he said.

“It is also a logical process that they are questioning that. But I am confident I can do it. At all my clubs I have done it and also last year here I did it as well, but at this moment we are in a bad place.

“I take responsibility for it. I see it as a challenge. I am a fighter and I am in that fight and I have to make sure that I share the responsibility with my players and that we stick together and fight together, and get better results.”

Ten Hag does admit that successive home defeats – both by 3-0 scorelines – fall dramatically below expectations.

“It is below the standards everyone expect from Manchester United,” Ten Hag said.

“It is not good enough by far. We have to put it right. I take responsibility for it. It is my team and they are not performing. I have to share it with my players, but I am responsible.”

Eddie Howe revels in Newcastle win at Man Utd

For Newcastle, the win was their biggest away triumph at Old Trafford in an incredible 93 years and their first there since December 2013.

Reflecting on the win, Howe said: “It was a massive performance from the players and I can’t credit them enough.

“Some great stories, only (an injury to) Matt Targett the negative, but even more credit to the players and some giant performances.

“I personally have always found it a difficult ground and Newcastle the same so another thing to be really proud of the commitment showed by everyone. I thought we showed some great goals, the quality was a real highlight.

“We are determined to try and do well in every game. We picked a team we felt could win and now we will do the same for Arsenal (on Saturday).”

Man Utd next face a trip to Fulham on Saturday lunchtime, before a crucial away trip to face FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, where only a victory will do in both matches.

