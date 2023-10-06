Erik ten Hag tipped for shock management switch as Man Utd sack threat gathers momentum

Former Ajax striker Kenneth Perez claims it’s “not a crazy idea” to imagine Erik ten Hag back as manager of Ajax amid growing rumours that he could be facing the sack at Manchester United.

The Hag was an overwhelming success in Amsterdam, winning multiple Eredivisie titles and taking his team within a minute of the Champions League final in 2019 before heartache against Tottenham.

Those achievements led United to snap up the Dutchman for their top job back in the summer of 2022. And it’s fair to say that Ten Hag overachieved in his first campaign at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League to secure a Champions League berth and also won the Carabao Cup after beating Newcastle in the final.

However, the current campaign has been somewhat of a disaster for Ten Hag and United so far.

They have lost four of their first seven Premier League games, as well as crashing to defeat in their opening two Champions League group matches.

Those results have led to talk of Ten Hag potentially facing the axe and Perez thinks a return to Ajax could be on the cards, as the Dutch giants also struggle domestically.

“Imagine if Erik ten Hag were fired, would it be very crazy for Ajax to ask him back?” Perez asked on ESPN’s Voetbalpraat (via Metro). The Danish international striker had two spells at Ajax as a player, and also won the Eredivisie under Ten Hag’s assistant Steve McClaren when the pair were at FC Twente.

“Manchester United is known for the fact that things can get difficult if things don’t go well,” he added. Then it’s not a crazy idea, is it?”

Journalist Willem Vissers echoed Perez’s comments, adding: “I think that in the end it just won’t work, that whole project of his there. I don’t think he will be a coach there for much longer.”

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable players at Manchester United: Fernandes takes second spot, Hojlund on the rise

United and Ajax both in freefall

United have made their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign, claiming just nine points from their opening seven fixtures, and were embarrassed by Turkish side Galatasaray at home in the Champions League in midweek.

Moving back to Ajax would have its own challenges though, given the number of players who have left since Ten Hag’s departure.

The Red Devils chief brought Lisandro Martinez and Antony with him, while Jurrien Timber joined Arsenal over the summer and Mohammed Kudus is now at West Ham.

Club captain Dusan Tadic also departed for Fenerbahce, with former Sparta Rotterdam boss Maurice Steijn appointed manager.

However, Steijn, like Ten Hag, is already under pressure, with Ajax winning only one of their first five games to sit just above the relegation zone in the Netherlands.

As for United, they will have the chance to get back to winning ways when they host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

DON’T MISS: Clause favouring Man Utd unearthed for star who could solve major Ten Hag headache