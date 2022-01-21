Manchester United have ruled themselves out of signing Erling Haaland next summer after a chastening report shed light on why a deal can’t happen.

The Norwegian, 21, is set to become the subject of intense transfer speculation next summer. Haaland reportedly holds a €75m (approx. £63m) release clause within his contract that can be activated when the season ends.

That will represent a veritable bargain for a player who has operated at a goal-per-game since joining Dortmund.

All manner of teams have been linked with the marksman, including both Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

United were believed to be in a reasonable position to stake their claim. The club held a prior connection when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at the helm with their former manager Haaland’s boss when the pair were at Molde.

Furthermore, given Haaland will be in such high demand, agent Mino Raiola is expected to demand sky-high wages. The lofty sum of £480,000-per-week has been touted as a starting point in negotiations.

United have shown a willingness to sanction massive salaries in the past, most recently with the returning Cristiano Ronaldo.

Man Utd ‘turmoil’ sees Haaland slip away

However, a report from ESPN has now stated the Red Devils are no longer in the race. That notion has its roots in multiple reasons, including the ongoing ‘turmoil’ at Old Trafford.

The article states Haaland’s camp are ‘admirers’ of the previous work done by interim boss Ralf Rangnick. However, Haaland is unwilling to sign for a club once again going through a transition period.

Furthermore, United may not have Champions League football to offer next season. For a player the calibre of Haaland, that notion is a huge deterrent, with United now described as an ‘unappealing’ destination.

Instead, the article cites ‘senior United sources’ who are of the belief Haaland is destined for Real Madrid. The only other club reportedly in the mix is Manchester City, but the player ‘favours’ the Spanish switch.

United don’t believe they are in a position to convince Haaland otherwise. Though it is noted Solskjaer’s dismissal has had no effect on their chances despite the Norwegian link.

As a result, ESPN conclude United are now ready to ‘focus on alternative attacking options’. The identity of who they will target isn’t stated, though one potential option is Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

The French forward is in the midst of a public dispute with Barcelona and appears destined to leave as a free agent next summer.

With Cristiano Ronaldo now 37 and Edinson Cavani 34, United must begin looking to to future sooner rather than later.

