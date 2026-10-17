Erling Haaland: Man Utd told to ‘SAY NO’ to signing striker, land two Man City teammates – NOT Anderson

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could see his future at the Etihad plunged into doubt

Manchester United have been told to snub Erling Haaland and sign two of his Manchester City teammates after the guilty FFP verdict.

After Man City were found guilty on almost all FFP charges, the Premier League side faces severe sanctions, including a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their titles.

An additional consequence of Man City falling below the Premier League would be a mass player exodus, with Haaland among those who would inevitably leave if this happens.

We have reported that two European giants have already scouted Haaland ahead of a potential 2027 transfer, but he could alternatively move to a Premier League rival.

Arsenal are linked with Haaland, but Man Utd could also look to take advantage of Man City’s guilty FFP verdict.

However, ex-Man Utd defender Paul Parker has foolishly said why he “wouldn’t take” Haaland at Old Trafford.

Parker told PariuriX: “It’s probably not realistic anyway, but I wouldn’t take Haaland at Man Utd.

“I wouldn’t want to see him at the club with the way he plays. I would say no to him. He is an easy one for everyone to look at but it wouldn’t be me. I am not even interested in him.”

READ: Man City FFP: New update on punishment revealed amid ‘substantial’ issue with appeal – timeline now set



Manchester United told to sign two other Manchester City stars

Instead, Parker has explained why he thinks his former club should sign Nico O’Reilly and Marc Guehi.

Parker added: “I would be looking at Nico O’Reilly and Marc Guehi. Nico O’Reilly is a super player. Elliot Anderson doesn’t interest me at all.

“Marc Guehi isn’t the player he was at Crystal Palace, but Man Utd needs strengthening in the back four and he is the one I would be looking at.”

Parker has also revealed how he thinks Man City should be punished if the guilty verdict remains, with a points deduction over several years mooted as a suitable sanction.

“I think everyone has their own idea of ​​what punishment Manchester City should receive, because of the love or hate for City as a football club and for what they have done,” Parker continued.

“People can look at it as a rivalry, but you still have to remember that there are still a lot of good people around the club, in my opinion. Good people who support the club and good people who work within it.”

He went on: The club did what it did. Now football and politics have mixed, and I think it’s the wrong mix, completely the wrong mix.

“Especially when politicians come out and want to talk about it. Then you know there’s a problem, because a lot of politicians don’t even know how to do their own job.

“If you look at what their punishment could be, you can talk about maybe for 5 seasons they start the season like a Premier League club, but they start it with a points penalty. And I’m talking about a penalty that will basically stop them from getting into Europe, so you’re looking at a minimum of 25 points.”