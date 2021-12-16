Manchester United are reportedly the only ‘serious bidder’ for Erling Haaland but it will take a major condition being met to land the Borussia Dortmund frontman.

The 21-year-old Norwegian hotshot looks set to leave Marco Rose’s side in the summer, with a number of top European clubs all chasing his signature. Indeed, Haaland can move on as long as suitors are willing to cough up his bargain £64million release clause.

But, according to BILD, the only club showing concrete interest is United.

However, if Red Devils want to complete a sensational deal they will have to qualify for the Champions League again next term.

At this stage that remains a major concern for Ralf Rangnick’s men. United are seemingly in a battle with the likes of Arsenal, West Ham, Tottenham and potentially Leicester for that fourth spot.

They currently sit fifth in the table, a point behind the Gunners in the final Champions League spot.

Work to do to seal Haaland signing

Although they have already qualified for the last 16 of this season’s competition, there remain big doubts over repeating that feat in 2021-22.

One thing that is in United’s favour, however, is Rangnick’s relationship with the striker. The German coach helped facilitate his move from Molde to RB Salzburg.

Haaland scored an incredible 29 goals in 27 games for the Austrian outfit before joining Dortmund. And in Germany the forward has continued his remarkable form, notching 74 times in 73 outings.

As well as Haaland, a number of other big-name attackers are said to be on Rangnick’s wishlist – as reported in The Sun.

Chelsea flop Timo Werner is also on their radar, having worked with Rangnick at RB Leipzig.

Talented Atletico Madrid talent Joao Felix is also an option, along with Real Sociedad and Sweden forward Alexander Isak.

Pogba given cold shoulder

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has been given the cold shoulder by another European giant as the Manchester United star’s options dwindle, as per a report.

Pogba and his notorious agent Mino Raiola are currently in talks with clubs as the January transfer window nears. After the turn of the year, the 28-year-old can sign a pre-contract agreement as his Red Devils contract expires next summer.

Real Madrid have already reportedly pulled out of the running. They supposedly don’t think the France international would fit into their squad.

And now their LaLiga rivals, Barcelona, have also turned their nose up at the opportunity.

That’s according to Sport. They claim Raiola spoke with the Spanish club’s president Joan Laporta on Tuesday at the Golden Boy and Golden Woman award ceremony.

Among the topic of discussion was the agent’s clients, including Pogba.

And when his name popped up, Laporta is said to have told Raiola he’s not wanted.

United man not suited to LaLiga giants

Like Real bosses, the Barca chief doesn’t feel Pogba would suit their current system. New boss Xavi has a clear identity.

That includes utilising smaller, more technical midfield players, like he was in his playing days. Pogba doesn’t suit this mould.

He has got significant technical ability. But making the most of his 6’2″ frame is also a big part of his game.

Not only does that play into Barca’s decision, but Pogba’s attitude is also an influencing factor. His problems at United over the past few years have raised question marks.

Overall, he looks like an unwise purchase. With the El Clasico opponents unlikely to sign him, Pogba now looks to be left with PSG and Juventus as potential destinations.

