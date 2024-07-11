Euro chief confirms huge Mason Greenwood twist; second deadly Man Utd ace eyed by four clubs

Two Man Utd players could be on the move

There has been a double transfer update on Manchester United, with Mason Greenwood waiting to see which club will win the race for his services while Scott McTominay’s future hangs in the balance.

Italian outfit Lazio were the first side to engage in serious talks with Man Utd about Greenwood, despite the forward previously being linked with major clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. But Lazio stated that they did not want to bid more than £17million for Greenwood, which put Sir Jim Ratcliffe off as he wants to pick up around £30m for the player.

Lazio’s hesitancy to meet Greenwood’s price tag gave Marseille an opportunity to swoop in. The Ligue 1 club have since agreed a £27m deal for the Englishman. Marseille have sweetened the deal for Man Utd by including a significant sell-on clause, which could earn the Red Devils a decent fee in the future.

Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi has been working hard to try and convince Greenwood to sign for the club.

However, the transfer was thrown into question on Wednesday as Marseille fans started to protest, while the city’s mayor has slammed Greenwood’s potential arrival.

“I will ask the president of Marseille not to sign Mason Greenwood,” he said. “I do not want my club to be covered in shame. It is not acceptable.”

Amid uncertainty over whether the 22-year-old will be joining, Marseille have reportedly identified Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah as an alternative signing.

Lazio director Angelo Fabiani has now confirmed that his club will attempt to hijack the transfer and take Greenwood to Serie A.

Man Utd latest: Updates on Greenwood, McTominay

“We were already dealing with him last year, we are still in contact with Manchester United. There is still hassle but this is part of the football market.”

Lazio have been given encouragement by the fact that Greenwood has reportedly been put off joining Marseille due to their mayor’s comments.

While Greenwood’s move to Marseille has technically been agreed, it remains to be seen whether he will actually end up in France.

Man Utd midfielder McTominay is also facing an uncertain future. The 27-year-old has proven himself to be deadly late in games, popping up with several goals which have helped Erik ten Hag massively, though it is unclear whether he will be rewarded with a new contract.

McTominay’s current terms expire in June 2025 and according to reporter Pete O’Rourke, the Scot will have to wait for Man Utd to sign new midfielders before being told where his future lies.

Ratcliffe wants to ensure he brings in one or two top midfielders, which will in turn allow McTominay to be sold.

While the Man Utd academy graduate loves life at Old Trafford, he would consider an exit if it meant he could start on a weekly basis.

McTominay will not be short of offers this summer, either. West Ham United, Newcastle United, Fulham and Southampton are all keen to land McTominay, should he become available.

Man Utd have demanded £40m for the Lancaster-born ace in the past, though the fact his contract is winding down means they might have to accept a lower bid.

