Euro giant obsessed about signing Man Utd flop who’s feeling ‘nostalgic’ about escape route from Old Trafford

Manchester United are unlikely to keep midfielder Sofyan Amrabat at the club beyond this season and the Fiorentina loanee is already having strong thoughts about his own next step too, a report has revealed.

Amrabat impressed for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and subsequently generated plenty of interest for the transfer windows in 2023. In the summer, Man Utd won the race to sign him by taking him on loan from Fiorentina.

However, it has not been easy for Amrabat to adapt to the Premier League. He had to cover out of position at left-back in his early appearances and has struggled to make an impact since moving back into his more natural role in midfield.

It now looks extremely unlikely that Man Utd will make a permanent offer for Amrabat after his loan spell ends, so the 27-year-old will have to find a new challenge soon.

According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Amrabat is starting to feel ‘nostalgic’ for Italy and Serie A after previously playing for Hellas Verona and Fiorentina.

Fortunately for him, there could be an opportunity for him to return to Italian football, since Juventus still have an ‘obsession’ about signing him under the orders of director of football Cristiano Giuntoli.

Juventus have even already held talks about signing Amrabat in the past and could return to the table with their rivals Fiorentina in the coming months.

Fiorentina only have Amrabat under contract for another year after extending his deal last summer to enable him to join Man Utd on loan, rather than a permanent deal.

No Man Utd stay for Amrabat

That’s now something Man Utd seem to be relieved about, but Amrabat’s parent club now have the issue of trying to sell him for a decent fee while they still can – well aware that his market value may have dropped since they sent him to the Red Devils.

Of Amrabat’s 22 appearances for Man Utd so far, 14 have been in the Premier League. Only half of those have been as a starter, with five lasting for the full 90 minutes.

The lack of time remaining on Amrabat’s contract with Fiorentina could also reduce their ability to cash in on him significantly, so Juventus believe he could be a shrewd investment.

Juventus’ midfield has been depleted due to a variety of unexpected circumstances this season. Paul Pogba received a ban for doping and Nicolo Fagioli was hit with a suspension for betting offences.

It may have made them think more carefully about the range of midfielders they have available. Perhaps there is still space in their plans for Amrabat or someone similar.

In fact, they were linked with Amrabat ahead of the January transfer window, but didn’t end up interrupting his spell in Manchester.

Amrabat might not be the only midfielder to make way from Man Utd this summer. Veteran options Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have also been linked with departures, for example, and some observers believe Scott McTominay still has questions to ask about his situation.

