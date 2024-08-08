Euro giant offers Man Utd route to No 1 transfer target, but Ten Hag must sacrifice crucial attacker

Manchester United could have to get rid of a crucial asset to sign Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United could yet secure the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but it will mean allowing them to sign Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils have made their interest in signing Ugarte no secret. They have made approaches to PSG for him, having held a long-term interest.

And with Joao Neves joining the Ligue 1 giants, United might have felt they would have been given an easier snare of the Uruguay midfielder.

But as with the pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite earlier in the summer, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not willing to pay what he feels is over the odds for a player.

As such, United will not lodge a £52million bid for Ugarte.

Reports have suggested they remain in talks, but United’s desire for a potential loan move seems unlikely to be welcomed by PSG.

But the Ligue 1 side’s desire to snatch Red Devils man Sancho could give them another opportunity to get Ugarte.

PSG are said to have opened talks with United over the transfer already, though it’s not clear how far they have gone just yet.

Ugarte could be included in deal

With the terms of the transfer not yet ironed out, PSG could help United out while taking Sancho off their hands.

According to reports, they are interested in swapping Ugarte as part of that deal.

Given United’s difficulties in signing him thus far, that may be an avenue that they seriously consider.

However, it’s said that Sancho’s potential exit from United is currently uncertain.

While his disagreement with Erik ten Hag last season, which led to him being loaned away, has now been squashed, the Red Devils have still seemed ok with letting the winger go, if the right offer comes.

Sancho could be crucial asset

But injuries in attacking areas could mean the winger being let go could leave United light.

Of late, striker Rasmus Hojlund and wing pair Marcus Rashford and Antony have all sustained injuries.

That means that, despite the fact he hardly played for the club last season, Sancho could become a crucial asset.

And if he cements himself in the side in the early season, he could go on to have a great campaign.

United won’t want to leave themselves short, or go without finding out if the winger can come good now the environment is better for him than it was previously.

If it’s between Sancho and Ugarte, Ten Hag is likely to choose the player that he already has at his disposal, especially given the pair have made up.

