Manchester United have reportedly been handed a ‘significant setback’ in their pursuit of a European giant’s striker, with the star ‘set to snub’ them to instead reunite with his old manager.

United have been putting a lot of energy into improving their No.9 position of late. That’s with good reason, after both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund scored fewer than five goals in the Premier League in more than 30 games each last season.

The likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Hugo Ekitike will soon be taken off the table by rivals, but United have looked as if they may be able to land Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic.

For weeks they have been reportedly making an effort to land the striker, who scored 15 goals last season and two in the Club World Cup.

Though progress looks to have been made, United could be in for a shock, as The Sun details a ‘significant setback’ in that Vlahovic is ‘set to snub’ the Red Devils.

If he agrees a deal to leave Juventus this summer, with his contract cancellation mooted as well as the chances of a cheap sale, Vlahovic reportedly ‘favours a move to AC Milan’.

While United were ‘thought to be favourites’ for the striker, he’d link up with Massimiliano Allegri at Milan, for whom he played 99 games, scored 41 goals and assisted another 10 at Juventus.

United embarrassed after confidence given

United have been given confidence of late that Vlahovic wants to head to Old Trafford.

It was reported that though he earns £315,000 per week at Juventus, he’d be willing to cut that to £200,000 for United.

It was suggested that was in hopes of being able to force through a transfer, with Vlahovic ‘desperate’ to test himself in the Premier League and hopeful United would ‘pounce on his availability’.

It’s a long way from there to deciding that he wants to go to Milan instead, so which of the reports is more true is unclear.

Man Utd round-up: Chelsea want United pair

United could manage to offload two wantaway forwards this summer, with Chelsea in the mix for both.

They are said to be closely monitoring the situation of Marcus Rashford, while they also have an active interest in Alejandro Garnacho.

TEAMtalk is aware that Barcelona are in direct contact with the entourage of Rashford as they look to seal a deal for him.

Meanwhile, United are keen to sign Colombian Richard Rios, with a £26million bid prepared for the midfielder.

