Euro giants to swoop for £250,000 per week Man Utd flop with Ten Hag’s decision already made

Anthony Martial is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season and Inter Milan has reportedly emerged as a potential destination for him.

The French striker’s contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in June and Erik ten Hag has already decided against giving him an extension.

This means that Martial will be available on a free transfer this summer and a number of sides are considering making a swoop for him.

The 28-year-old has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this term, scoring just one goal in the process and a groin injury means he’s probably already played his last game for Man Utd.

Lyon were offered the chance to sign Martial by the player’s entourage but they have reportedly turned down that opportunity.

The striker has often been accused of having a poor attitude but several teams are still considering taking a punt on him.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia reportedly have Martial on their radar, but the forward could get another chance to play at the top of European football with Inter Milan.

Inter Milan considering swoop for Anthony Martial

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are considering a move for Martial but will have to decide between him and other of their transfer targets.

The report states that the Italian giants ‘will sign just one’ between the Man Utd star and Genoa attacking midfielder Albert Gudmundsson.

Gudmundsson has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham in recent weeks after his recent performances have earned him rave reviews.

Juventus are also competing with Inter and Spurs for the Iceland international, who is valued at an affordable £21m.

Inter have already ‘held positive talks’ over a deal for Gudmundsson and will make a decision over whether to swoop for him in the near future.

The Nerazzuri are not the only team interested in Martial, however. La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Turkish side Fenerbahce and two ‘high level’ French clubs are keeping close tabs on his situation.

What’s certain, though, is that Martial will be leaving Man Utd at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils may not get anything back on the £60m (including add-ons) they paid for him, but it will get his eye-watering £250,000 weekly wage off the books.

