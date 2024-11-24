Paris Saint-Germain have reignited their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ahead of the January transfer window, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Sources close to the French giants say that manager Luis Enrique is not happy with his current attacking options, particularly Goncalo Ramos, and wants to bring in reinforcements.

Enrique is also concerned that Randal Kolo Muani is not living up to his potential at the Parc des Princes and recent reports suggest he could leave PSG this winter.

TEAMtalk understands that PSG have renewed their interest in Rashford as they search for potential attacking additions. Enrique is a big admirer of the England international and believes he can get him playing at his best again.

PSG spoke to Rashford last summer about a potential transfer and we can reveal they have made contact with his entourage again recently.

However, the situation surrounding Rashford has not changed, even after the arrival of Man Utd’s new manager Ruben Amorim. The club and the Portuguese coach view the 27-year-old as a key player and want to keep him and the fact he’s under contract until 2028 puts them in a strong position.

Amorim has already confirmed that Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund will be the pillars of the Red Devils’ attack moving forward. From Rashford’s side, he remains happy at Old Trafford and is excited to play under Amorim, so it is extremely unlikely that he’ll be going anywhere in January, despite PSG’s concrete interest.

PSG eye Liverpool target as Rashford alternative – sources

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Rashford is just one of the attacking players on PSG’s shortlist for the January transfer window and beyond.

We understand that other high-profile players admired by the Ligue 1 side includes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is in the midst of a contract dispute with Napoli.

PSG made an unsuccessful approach for Kvaratskhelia last year but have now made contact with his agents again, signaling their interest in signing him.

Liverpool have also been linked with the Georgian international. He remains in talks with Napoli over a new contract, and his next move will depend on whether an extension is agreed.

In any case, a departure for Kvaratskhelia in January is unlikely. If he doesn’t pen fresh terms with Napoli soon though, PSG will be at the front of the queue for his signature.

Man Utd news: Gyokeres linked / Casemiro back to Madrid?

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Amorim has ‘informed’ the Man Utd board that he wants to sign superstar striker Viktor Gyokeres from his former club Sporting CP.

Gyokeres has scored an incredible scored 67 goals in 69 matches for Sporting and top clubs such as Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with him.

Amorim has reportedly identified Gyokeres as his ‘number one’ transfer target and wants the Red Devils to battle for his signature. The Swedish international has a €100m (£83.16m) release clause in his contract, which Sporting will likely demand in full.

In other news, Man Utd midfielder Casemiro has been linked with a shock return to Real Madrid, with the Red Devils actively trying to offload him.

Casemiro is now classed as a fading force at Man Utd, despite impressing in his first season at the club. It looks unlikely he will reach the end of his contract, which is due to last until 2026.

Real Madrid chiefs have reportedly been discussing the idea of taking Casemiro away from Man Utd and back to the Spanish capital.

Due to some injury issues, such as for Aurelien Tchouameni, the potential move would be pencilled in for January.

