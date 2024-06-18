Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe must decide on the futures of Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have ambitious plans for the transfer window but they’ll have to sell multiple players to fund the deals Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to make.

Two players expected to depart Old Trafford this summer are Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, who were exiled from the first team for different reasons.

Greenwood spent 2023/24 on loan with Getafe where he rebuilt his career by making 16 goal contributions in 36 matches for the Spanish side.

Getafe wanted to re-sign the 22-year-old forward on loan but Ratcliffe’s preference was always to sell him permanently.

Juventus have been heavily linked with Greenwood over the last couple of months but it seems Valencia are in pole position to sign him.

The LaLiga club have reportedly ‘agreed personal terms’ with Greenwood. They’ve already seen a £25m bid rejected by Man Utd and are expected to launch an improved offer in the near future.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Red Devils will hold out for an offer of £40m.

Juventus are still keen to sign a new winger, however, and fresh reports suggest that the Italian giants could turn to Sancho as an alternative in a shock twist.

Juventus line up move for Jadon Sancho

According to journalist Martin Blackburn, Juventus are ‘eyeing a move for Sancho‘ after ‘cooling their interest’ in fellow Man Utd outcast Greenwood.

They have reportedly ‘switched their attention’ to Sancho. As previously reported, the Red Devils will demand £40m for the winger, which is out of reach for the Italian giants.

However, a deal is ‘not off the cards’ as Juventus will look to agree a loan with an option to buy which would make a deal more feasible.

Sancho signed for former club Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan in January and put in some good performances for the Bundesliga club, helping them reach the Champions League final.

He made a total of 21 appearances for Dortmund this season, scoring three goals and making three assists in the process.

They would be interested in keeping Sancho but as with Juventus, matching his £40m valuation is difficult for the German side.

Ratcliffe would much prefer to sell Sancho permanently but if no concrete bids arrive another loan may have to suffice for the 24-year-old.

Sancho is currently on an eye-watering wage of almost £300,000 per week with Man Utd, hence why Ratcliffe is so determined to get him off the books.

There have been rumours that he could be reintegrated into the first team should Erik ten Hag be sacked, but the Red Devils have opted to stick with the Dutch coach.

