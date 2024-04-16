Euro giants urged to sign ‘reborn’ Man Utd outcast Mason Greenwood by former England boss

Former England manager Fabio Capello has urged Juventus to sign Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, who looks likely to be sold this summer.

The Red Devils announced last August that the 22-year-old would not be playing for the club again after their internal investigation into the circumstances around his 2022 arrest and the subsequent dropping of the criminal charges brought against him.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe later said that he would look at Greenwood’s situation again, prompting rumours that he could be reintegrated into the first team. However, that still seems very unlikely.

He was loaned out to Getafe at the start of this season where he has been in fine form, scoring eight goals and making five assists in 29 appearances so far.

Man Utd will look to generate as much money from the sale of Greenwood as possible, which is reportedly why they are planning to offer him a one-year contract extension.

Juventus have been linked with the ex-England star for some time and Capello believes that he would be an excellent addition for the Italian side.

Juventus urged to sign Mason Greenwood by Fabio Capello

In an interview with Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Capello said that Juventus should be targeting young and cheap players and shouldn’t turn their noses up at Greenwood.

“Juventus will need at least four quality signings to rival Inter in the title race next season,” Capello said.

“The Nerazzurri have 20 points more than the Bianconeri, and they have already made progress by signing Mehdi Taremi and Piotr Zielinski.

“Juventus need quality in the middle to get closer to Inter. There is a lot of noise around Teun Koopmeiners and he’d be a good reinforcement, but he would not be enough, especially if Adrien Rabiot leaves.

“I’ve heard about Greenwood. A Manchester United talent who has been affected by personal issues, but seems reborn at Getafe. There are no doubts about his qualities,” the 77-year-old added.

Reports suggest that Man Utd have slapped a £50m price tag on Greenwood but whether or not anyone is willing to pay that much remains to be seen.

That fee would likely be out of reach for Juventus and Getafe, who would love to keep hold of the Man Utd loanee. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with moves for the forward in recent weeks.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see who makes the first concrete move for Greenwood in the summer.

