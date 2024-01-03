Fenerbahce have reportedly made a ‘first offer’ of approximately £7million for Anthony Martial, in a move they believe Manchester United will accept.

United are struggling for form at the moment. Out of their last six games in all competitions, Erik ten Hag’s side have won once, and that was a shocking comeback victory.

Indeed, they beat Aston Villa 3-2 after going 2-0 down inside half an hour. That put to an end a streak of four games without a win, before they lost to Nottingham Forest the next game.

The Villa victory was the first game United had scored in since they beat Chelsea 2-1 five games prior. It also finally broke Rasmus Hojlund’s Premier League duck.

He’d failed to score in his first 14 league games for the Red Devils, and he’s not the only one who’s struggled in front of goal.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have three league goals each, and Martial has scored just once.

United have been told to drive the Frenchman to the airport, as he’s one of a number of players not good enough to wear the United shirt.

But getting him off the books might be easier said than done, as after links to Marseille came to light, the club reportedly suggested they were ‘frustrated’ that they were being linked as they have ‘no interest’ in Martial.

Fenerbahce offer £7m for Martial

One club that is interested is Fenerbahce, who have reportedly lodged their opening bid.

That’s according to a report from Turkish outlet Takvim, which states their ‘first offer’ is of €8million (approx £7million).

That seems low for a player that has bagged 90 goals for the club since signing for around £60million in 2015.

However, his contract expires in the summer, with the option to extend for a year, so he won’t be a saleable asset for very long.

Fenerbahce believe United will accept

What’s more, it seems Fenerbahce believe United are going to accept the offer.

The report states they want to add Martial for the ‘low transfer fee using the good relations established’ with United.

That follows the signing of Fred from the Old Trafford outfit in the summer and the sale of Altay Bayindir.

The link-up with former teammate Fred could be an attractive prospect for Martial, in a move which it’s said can give ‘a new direction’ to his career.

Alongside former United man Fred, Fenerbahce possess Ryan Kent, Tusan Tadic, Josh King and Michy Batshuayi, though it’s said the latter is one player they are trying to part ways with.

In any case, a move to Turkey has worked for a number of former stars of Britain, so Martial could be the next man to follow that path if United accept the offer.

