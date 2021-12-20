Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick wants to push ahead with the signing of a Marseille star, while Spurs boss Antonio Conte has put an old target back on the club’s wanted list, all in the Euro papers.

RANGNICK WANTS DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER

Ralf Rangnick is set to push ahead with a January transfer for Boubacar Kamara with the youngster ticking two big boxes, claims a report.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been in impressive form over the first half of the season for Marseille. However, he looks set to quit OM with his contract running out in the summer. And Catalan publication El Nacional (via the Manchester Evening News) claims that the Red Devils are in the advanced stages of bringing the player to Old Trafford.

That report has been further backed up by Calciomercato, who claim Rangnick admires Kamara from both a physical and technical perspective.

AC Milan and Juventus are also chasing the defensive-minded player, who has skippered Marseille this season.

United are said to be “trying to gain position” in the race for Kamara and getting ahead of Milan in the race.

Kamara can sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January.

SPURS BACK IN FOR KOUNDE

Tottenham Hotspur are back on the trail of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, who has an €80m buyout clause, and ‘any scenario can never be ruled out’ (ABC Sevilla)

Eden Hazard has not intention of leaving Real Madrid when the January transfer window open (AS)

Real Madrid are set to intensify talks with Chelsea entre-back Antonio Rudiger over the next few weeks (Sport Italia)

PSG sporting director Leonardo believes his team still have chances to keep “the best player in the world” Kylian Mbappe beyond next summer (Europe 1)

Spurs centre-back Davinson Sanchez is on Napoli’s list of January targets (Il Mattino)

West Ham boss David Moyes is ready to begin talks with Lille’s Jonathan David (Ekrem Konur)

Erling Haaland could remain at Borussia Dortmund into next season. Agent Mino Raiola is refusing to rule out any option for his client (NOS)

Chelsea are considering signing Ruben Neves from Wolves (TodoFichajes)

PSG have identified Karim Benzema as a direct replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is out of contract in June 2022 (Fichajes)

CITY SNUB FERNANDINHO APPROACH

Atletico Mineiro have seen an approach for Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho knocked back (Sport Witness)

Real Madrid are ready to do a part-exchange deal with Sevilla for Jules Kounde. Striker Mariano Diaz could go the other way (El Nacional)

Bayern Munich are considering a move for USA star Sergino Dest in 2022 (Fichajes)

Barcelona are pushing to get deals for Ferran Torres and Edinson Cavani (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool and Manchester City will face competition from Real Madrid for Wolves starlet Rayan Ait-Nouri (El Nacional)

Real Madrid are considering a move for Denzel Dumfries (Defensa Centra)

BARCA PUT FOUR UP FOR SALE

Barca boss Xavi Hernandez is already said to have decided on his transfer list ahead of the January transfer window. Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Luuk de Jong and Philippe Coutinho are all up for sale (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus have a number of strikers in their January sights. They want Manchester United pair Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid have decided they will wait until after the their Champions League ties with PSG to agree a deal with Kylian Mbappe (Diario AS)

Barcelona are remaining patient with Frenkie de Jong amid the midfielder’s struggles of late (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma have opened preliminary talks to sign Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler in January (La Repubblica)

