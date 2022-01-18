Manchester United are once again offered a swap deal with Barcelona, while West Ham receive a blow to one of their transfer hopes – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD OFFERED MARTIAL SWAP

Barcelona have returned to a potential swap deal with Manchester United involving Anthony Martial and Ousmane Dembele, according to a report.

Both players have had strong links with moves away from their respective clubs for some time. United forward Martial has suffered from a lack of game time this season and wants a move abroad.

What’s more, on Saturday evening he hit out at interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s suggestion that he did not want to be in the squad for the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

Dembele, meanwhile, is into the final six months of his Barcelona contract and his agents have supposedly frustrated the Spanish club with their reluctance to talk while reportedly setting up a move away for their client.

Previous reports from Spanish newspaper Ara revealed Barcelona attempted a swap deal with United involving the two players. However, they did not get the answer they wanted.

United only want a loan deal for Martial and want interested clubs to pay his full wages as well as a loan fee. According to El Chiringuito (via Sport Witness), though, Barcelona have reignited a potential swap with Dembele.

Sevilla don’t want Martial as Manchester United price too expensive Sevilla have dropped all interest in Martial as Manchester United price is too high for them

Indeed, European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports in The Guardian that United are coming to the realisation that they may have to pay some of Martial’s wages in a loan deal.

Sevilla recently enquired about a temporary move for the France international. However, they turned away from United’s wage demands and loan fee requirement.

Juventus are a third club showing interest in a loan move for Martial. As for Dembele, Martial’s fellow Frenchman has also had links with Juve and Newcastle.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

West Ham still have interest in Hellas Verona midfielder Antonin Barak. However, his hat-trick and assist in Sunday’s 4-2 win over Sassuolo has led Verona to lean towards keeping him. (Calciomercato)

Newcastle have made Atalanta full-back Robin Gosens their latest top defensive target because he fits the profile of player club chiefs are looking for. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

For now, a January move for the Germany international looks unlikely. However, Gosens has rejected offers from Atalanta to extend his contract. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Tottenham goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini could leave in January, despite being only halfway through his loan move from Atalanta. Indeed, Lazio are showing interest in a raid. (Citta Celeste)

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants to sell Tanguy Ndombele this month, but is aware that a loan deal looks more likely. (L’Equipe)

EURO PAPER TALK – EVERTON MANAGER LATEST

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri will go to ‘great lengths’ to bring Roberto Martinez back as manager. Furthermore, the Belgium boss’ release clause will not be a problem. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Nevertheless, Fabio Cannavaro is also on Everton’s radar. The former Italy defender was most recently in charge of Guangzhou FC in the Chinese Super League. (Il Mattino)

Newcastle have become the latest club to register firm interest in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, following Manchester United and Juventus. (Sport)

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign Barca midfielder Nico Gonzalez. (Fichajes)

Arsenal also want a Barcelona star, with Sergi Roberto a target for Mikel Arteta’s side. (Fichajes)

FURTHER CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN INTEREST

PSV Eindhoven and clubs from the Bundesliga are showing interest in a move for Christian Eriksen, but Brentford are still among the favourites to sign the Danish midfielder. (De Telegraaf)

On-loan Lyon left-back Emerson Palmieri is still having thoughts about a return to Chelsea. As it stands, though, the French club are standing firm on him staying. (RMC Sport)

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric says that he feels relaxed about talks over a new contract. (AS)

Juventus are in talks about a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria as a replacement for Arsenal loan target Arthur Melo. (Sky Italy)

Valencia have taken further steps towards signing Amadou Diawara, following Roma’s decision to accept a purchase option in a loan deal for the midfielder. (Tuttomercatoweb)