Manchester United are ready to swoop for a centre-back Barcelona are desperate to keep, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk claims that Aaron Ramsey is very close to returning to the Premier League.

MAN UTD STEP UP ARAUJO INTEREST

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Chelsea defensive target Ronald Araujo in the January transfer window.

Barcelona are desperate to keep the talented Uruguay international, who is out of contract in 2023, with Xavi admitting that a new deal for the 22-year-old is a ‘priority’.

However, both United and Chelsea are looking to take advantage of Araujo’s current lowly salary of €900,000 per year by offering him a bumper deal to move to the Premier League.

Mundo Deportivo reported on Wednesday that the Red Devils are now in pole position to sign the player, while Marca stated that United have already told Araujo ‘how far they are willing to go’ to secure his signature.

The defender’s current gripe is that he wants a wage similar to that of youngsters Ansu Fati or Pedri. However, Barca have so far offered significantly less than the €6m per year requested by Araujo’s camp. Indeed, the Catalan side are said to have only offered half that figure.

Newcastle want Jesse Lingard to force move away from Manchester United Newcastle want Jesse Lingard to force a move away from Man United this January as massive contract on offer

The current impasse between club and player has seemingly opened the door for other clubs to strike, and that is where Ralf Rangnick’s men come in.

Chelsea also keen but United are Araujo favourites

Chelsea were the first club to emerge as suitors, with their need for a new centre-back clear as they expect out-of-contract stars to leave this summer.

And now Sport adds that United may even bide their time and wait until the summer to strike.

Araujo has been described as a pacy and imposing defender who dominates opponents, which is certainly different to what the Red Devils already have.

And at just 22 years of age, he could be a real bargain and the mainstay of the club’s back four for a decade.

RAMSEY IN TALKS TO JOIN PALACE

Aaron Ramsey is ‘in talks with Crystal Palace’, with the Eagles expecting his Juventus exit ‘at any moment’. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona and Chelsea have been informed by Ajax that any deal for Nicolas Tagliafico this month will cost them €7million (£6m). (TyC Sports)

Juventus have set a €65million asking price for Matthijs De Ligt, with the Dutch centre-back the “dream signing” of Barcelona manager Xavi. (La Repubblica)

Chelsea are considering an approach for Barcelona wonderkid Gavi. (El Nacional)

Newcastle will end their attempts to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla due to a lack of progress in talks for the defender.

Barcelona have told Ousmane Dembele they want him out of the club this month. The Catalan giants have failed to reach an agreement to extend his contract beyond the end of the season. (ESPN Football)

BAYERN WANT UNITED TARGET TO REFRESH MIDFIELD

Bayern Munich’s key decision-makers believe that Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is the ideal candidate to refresh their midfield. Zakaria is also wanted by Manchester United. (Florian Plettenberg)

Real Madrid have snubbed an opportunity to sign Matthias Ginter in the winter transfer window. (Defensa Central)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry may find his way back into management thanks to Bordeaux. (RMC Sport)

Napoli star Dries Mertens insists he wants to stay at the Stadio Maradona and is ‘not interested in dollars’ of the MLS. (Il Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona are considering a move for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo. (Diario Sport)

Valencia want to take defender Oscar Mingueza on loan from Barcelona this month. (ESPN Football)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Burnley want to sign Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Mislav Orsic.

Watford are keen on signing centre-back Emmanuel Agbadou from KAS Eupen. (Foot Mercato)

AC Milan are monitoring young Montpellier centre-back Maxime Esteve. (Nicolo Schira)

Barcelona’s Brazilian scout Jose Manuel Barla is keeping tabs on Palmeiras’ 15-year-old striker Endrick. (Sport)

Sporting Lisbon winger Pablo Sarabia says he is enjoying the present and not thinking about the future. The attacker is currently on loan from PSG but has been linked with a permanent exit. (ESPN Football)

Nadiem Amiri could be one of the first signings for Alexander Blessin as new Genoa manager. (Fabrizio Romano)