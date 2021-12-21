Manchester United are ready to jump on Bayern Munich’s dithering over a new deal for winger Kingsley Coman, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims that Tottenham are back in for a Barcelona centre-back.

RANGNICK PREPARING COMAN STRIKE

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to strike on Bayern Munich’s dithering over a new deal for flying winger Kingsley Coman.

The France star will be out of contract in 2023 and has so far resisted any attempts to extend his stay in Bavaria.

That has led to strong speculation of a Red Devils swoop for a player who has lit up the Bundesliga for several seasons.

For their part, Bayern are still trying to convince the 25-year-old. However, a report from Sky Sport claims they are currently €5m to €6m a year short on what the player wants from his new salary.

Coman’s demands are said to be in the same range as Bayern’s top man Robert Lewandowski. But it would appear that the Bundesliga giants are not quite prepared to go to that level with the former Juventus attacker just yet.

Those particular salary demands are not expected to be that much of an issue for United.

Manchester United in talks for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign highly-rated Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a potential free transfer.

What is surprising, though, is the Red Devils moving for yet another forward when they already have an abundance of talent on their books.

Jadon Sancho was signed from Dortmund last summer, while Cristiano Ronaldo still has another 18 months left on his contract.

There have been strong rumours, however, that Mason Greenwood could be moved on. Edinson Cavani is also likely to quit the club, with Barcelona keen on the Uruguay hitman.

Taking all that into account, a move for Coman may not be as far-fetched as it appears.

But everything now depends on whether Bayern will up their contract offer, or open the door for Ralf Rangnick’s men to clinch a deal.

How does Ralf Rangnick affect the chances of Man Utd signing Erling Haaland?

TOTTENHAM REKINDLE LENGLET INTEREST

Tottenham have renewed their interest in Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet after trying to sign him in the summer. (Gerard Moreno)

Manchester United are said to be monitoring Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s situation at Lazio. The Serbian midfielder would cost around €75m (£64m). (Il Messaggero)

Liverpool are serious contenders in the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. (Sky Deutschland)

Barcelona are looking to raid the Premier League again to bolster their attacking line and are keen on a loan move for Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea are in the picture to sign Barcelona out of favour full-back Sergino Dest. (Sport)

Marco Verratti and Gigio Donnarumma attended Kylian Mbappe’s birthday party on Monday night and a picture posted on social media seems to suggest the striker will extend his contract with PSG. (Football Italia)

ARSENAL STEP UP INTEREST IN YURI ALBERTO

Internacional striker Yuri Alberto is the subject of interest from Arsenal and Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Newcastle United have proposed an ‘astronomical salary’ to Lucas Paqueta. But the Lyon player has turned it down. (Foot Mercato)

PSG are readying a new contract proposal for centre-back Marquinhos. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are preparing to table a €30m (£26m) bid for Spain international forward Dani Olmo in January. (El Nacional)

Atletico Mineiro are eyeing a potential move for Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho. (Ekrem Konur)

Newcastle and West Ham are both monitoring Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli. (Eurosport)

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

MORE EURO GOSSIP

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn is one of several January targets for Dutch giants Ajax. (Algemeen Dagblad)

Inter defender Stefan de Vrij has hinted at a potential link-up with old boss Antonio Conte at Tottenham after praising the Italian. (DAZN)

Fiorentina are planning to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira on a permanent deal. (Nicolo Schira)

Napoli have joined Chelsea in the race for Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai. (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich are pushing to re-sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. (Calciomercato)