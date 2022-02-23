Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd sources point to bullish transfer plan even without CL as Haaland eyed

Manchester United plan for a mega summer transfer window even without Champions League football, while three clubs eye a Chelsea star – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD HAVE TRANSFER CONFIDENCE

Manchester United are confident of attracting top talent from the Premier League and across Europe to Old Trafford even without Champions League football next season, according to a report.

The Red Devils’ patchy form this season, combined with their change in manager, has seen a top-four Premier League finish become the priority target. While United currently sit fourth, they face a scrap to stay there.

Indeed, only seven points separate Man Utd and Tottenham in eighth. United, Spurs, Arsenal, West Ham and Wolves all still face crucial games – some against each other.

Nevertheless, ESPN has claimed that Old Trafford chiefs have full confidence in attracting top transfer targets even without Champions League football next season.

Red Devils sources reminded ESPN of Paul Pogba’s £89million signing from Juventus in 2016. The France international made the move despite his club playing in the Europa League in the 2016/17 season.

Amid the transfer confidence, United’s immediate off-field focus is therefore finding a permanent successor to interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Declan Rice wanted by Real Madrid this summer for €100m Declan Rice is wanted by Real Madrid this summer with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all interested

ESPN adds that the Red Devils hope for ‘sufficiently’ quick progress in their search. That way, their new coach can have an input on signings.

As for who could move to Old Trafford this summer, another report from AS has claimed that Man Utd will go after Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, as well as Tottenham’s Harry Kane, have also had links with United.

However, the pair have stressed that they want to be playing Champions League football.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Chelsea defensive duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are ‘very close’ to signing for Barcelona. That is despite the Blues’ attempts to tie the pair to new contracts. (Sport)

But Denmark centre-back Christensen is also a major target for Bayern Munich and Inter. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barca have withdrawn their interest in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. As a result, Tottenham have moved a step closer to signing the Ivory Coast star. (Sport)

Top Premier League clubs are monitoring Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, who has a €75million (£62million) release clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

Francesco Totti would consider a return to Roma in some capacity to work with Jose Mourinho and club chiefs, although talks have yet to begin. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

EURO PAPER TALK – GLEISON BREMER A TOP TARGET

Man Utd will send their chief scout to watch Torino defender Gleison Bremer in the coming weeks following Tottenham transfer interest. (FC Inter News)

Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will also likely be monitoring the 24-year-old Brazilian. (Calciomercato)

Bremer is furthermore on Inter’s radar, but the Serie A club will have to sacrifice some star players to sign the centre-back. (Calciomercato)

Striker Lautaro Martinez could leave Inter and Liverpool are consequently monitoring the Argentina international. (Calciomercato)

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has revealed that he has realised his dream of playing in the Premier League following his January move from Wolfsburg. (De Telegraaf)

SERGIO RAMOS FACING FITNESS BATTLE

Sergio Ramos is unlikely to be fit for Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Real Madrid. (Le Parisien)

PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has insisted that “it takes time to form a good team”, amid criticism of Mauricio Pochettino’s side this term. (Paris Le Mag)

Barcelona will end up paying less than €20million (£17million) for 19-year-old midfielder Pedri after add-ons, after his 2019 move from Las Palmas, according to former Barca director Ramon Planes. (Marca)

SAACHI BACKS MILAN FOR SERIE A

Arrigo Sacchi has backed AC Milan to win the Serie A title again, but only if they perform as a team. Indeed, the legendary coach insisted that Milan are “not the best” side in Italy. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid tried to sign Diogo Dalot from Man Utd to replace Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier in January, but Ralf Rangnick blocked the deal. (AS)

But United face paying at least €75million for RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku. (Bild)