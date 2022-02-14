Ralf Rangnick has urged Manchester United to step up interest in a Bundesliga star, while a Newcastle target’s summer exit looks likely – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD EYE CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU

Ralf Rangnick has pushed RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku towards the top of Manchester United’s transfer shortlist, according to a report.

The Red Devils are in another period of transition following the sacking of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Interim manager Rangnick has, on the whole, improved results, but the performances are still facing major criticism.

There is also major discontent around the handling of the club’s communications following player leaks.

Amid the problems, United are looking towards a summer transfer window where big things are expected.

Midfield has emerged as an area of transfer concern, with Paul Pogba likely to leave at the end of the season. There is also criticism over the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic.

Man Utd have long had links with a move for West Ham and England star Declan Rice. According to ESPN, though, Rangnick is pushing the Red Devils to sign Nkunku.

Rangnick helped bring the 24-year-old attacking midfielder to Leipzig when he was director of football at the German club. And the France Under-21 international has enjoyed a fantastic rise since his move.

Nkunku has scored 31 goals and assisted 40 others in 115 Leipzig appearances overall. He has provided 33 of those direct contributions this season alone. As such, ESPN notes that he is emerging as one of the Bundesliga’s best players.

United did not have interest in Nkunku before Rangnick arrived. Nevertheless, he is now a major target and club scouts will watch his performances more closely.

Still, ESPN adds that Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid are among other clubs already tracking the player.

Predicting where Erling Haaland will end up this summer – Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea?

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Freiburg CEO Jochen Saier has revealed that Newcastle-linked Nico Schlotterbeck could leave in the summer following serious January interest. (Sky Germany)

Lyon centre-back Jason Denayer is a transfer target for Newcastle. The Belgian is into the final six months of his contract but looks likely to become a free agent as it stands. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Juventus will listen to offers for Adrien Rabiot and Alex Sandro. While they have one year left on their contracts, Juve want to sell the pair before they can leave as free agents. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Barcelona will battle for Juve centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. Barca are planning a €75 million (£63million) summer bid, but the Blues could rival that. (Calciomercato)

Edinson Cavani will leave Man Utd as a free agent at the end of the season and he wants to play in La Liga next. However, a move to River Plate is not on the cards. (Fabrizio Romano)

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LAST 16 PREVIEWS

Paolo di Canio has warned Inter that Liverpool are the “worst” possible Champions League last-16 opponents if they allow the Reds as many chances as they did Napoli in Saturday’s 1-1 draw. (LaLazioSiamoNoi)

But Rafael Benitez has warned that the match-up is “a more balanced game than what many think”. (Football Italia)

Former Real Madrid star Achraf Hakimi has hailed the club’s “immense quality” ahead of their Champions League showdown with his Paris Saint-Germain. (Marca)

Hakimi’s fellow PSG star Angel di Maria, who has also played for Madrid, has admitted mixed feelings about the match-up. (Defensa Central)

Liverpool are pondering a summer move for Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo, who is also a Man Utd and Tottenham target. (Calciomercato)

EURO PAPER TALK – BARCELONA INJURY BLOW

Ronald Araujo suffered a calf injury in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Espanyol on Sunday and therefore faces a race to be fit for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Napoli. (Football Espana)

Kai Havertz has denied that he is already a Chelsea legend following winning goals in the Champions League and Club World Cup finals. (Sport1)

Tottenham are looking at a potential deal for Inter defender Stefan de Vrij. (FC Inter News)

Wolves star Leander Dendoncker has admitted that his versatility in playing in midfield and defence is actually a hindrance to consistent game time. (Walfoot)

Joshua Kimmich labelled Bayern Munich’s 4-2 defeat to Bochum as his side’s “worst performance of the season”. (Sky Germany)