Manchester United are ready to make a huge offer for a Barcelona contract rebel who is also on Manchester City’s radar, while Roma have set their price for Tottenham and United target Nicolo Zaniolo – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD MAKE MAJOR ARAUJO MOVE

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a ‘big investment’ in Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo this summer, despite the Catalan club’s desperate attempts to keep him and Manchester City’s concrete interest.

Barca are looking to seal a number of first-team stars to new contracts, with Araujo near the top of their list.

The Uruguay star’s current deal runs out in 2023 and Marca reports that the two Manchester giants are looking to take him away from the Nou Camp.

United are thought to be the frontrunners for the 22-year-old, with Marca stating that a big offer for the player is incoming.

However, talk of a switch to City was ramped up this week after Pep Guardiola was pictured having dinner with Araujo’s agent Edmundo Kabchi.

As for Barcelona’s hopes of keeping the talented centre-back, they all depend on what sort of new contract they can offer.

Barca debts causing critical Araujo delay

The first conversations to renew the Uruguayan’s contract began before the pandemic broke out in March 2020. However, Barcelona’s financial problems prevented any real progress from being made.

President Joan Laporta confirmed earlier this week the club have debts of €1.17bn (£977m) and recorded losses last year of €480m (£401m).

That has, in turn, contributed to a lack of progress in renewing Araujo’s deal. However, the player still received a proposal to extend his contract, which he rejected.

The centre-back has made 63 appearances for Barcelona so far following a breakout campaign in 2020-21.

ROMA SET ZANIOLO ASKING PRICE

Roma have set a €40million (£34m) asking price for Man Utd and Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham target Franck Kessie is set to open talks with Barcelona regarding a possible move to Camp Nou as a free agent. (Rudy Galetti)

Juventus have identified Manchester United midfield misfit Jesse Lingard as a transfer target. (Calciomercato)

Leicester star Youri Tielemans has emerged as a summer transfer target for Juventus. (Corriere Torino)

Marcelo Brozovic has already informed Inter that he will sign a contract extension. That is despite offers from Barcelona and Tottenham. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

COMAN EXPLAINS BAYERN CONTRACT RENEWAL

Manchester United and Chelsea target Kingsley Coman has explained his decision to sign a contract renewal at Bayern Munich. (Sport 1)

Journalist Enrico Camelio claims that there is no chance of Tottenham signing Franck Kessie and Paulo Dybala on frees this summer. (Sport Witness)

Barcelona have been offered the opportunity to rekindle their interest in Juventus loanee Alvaro Morata. (Sport)

AC Milan will spend €20m to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. However, they must negotiate with his representatives to find a deal that includes a lower salary. (Rudy Galetti)

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is in line for a new contract at Manchester City. (Fichajes)

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Cagliari director Stefano Capozucca has revealed that Nahitan Nandez snubbed a move to Juventus, while Roma never asked for the player and Napoli ‘cannot sign him.’ (L’Unione Sarda)

Newcastle are planning to send left-back Jamal Lewis out on loan. (Fichajes)

Ismael Bennacer will reach a four-year extension on his current terms with AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

Flamengo and Benfica remain in talks over a deal for winger Everton, who is keen to make the switch to Rio. (ESPN Football)

Andres Herrera will join River Plate after a deal was agreed with San Lorenzo. (Cesar Luis Merlo)