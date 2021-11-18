Man Utd could yet blow a Serie A side out of the water and snap up a key target, while Tottenham are offered a France star – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

INTER FEAR MAN UTD, BROZOVIC DEAL

Marcelo Brozovic could still leave Inter with Manchester United among the teams watching on as his contract extension talks continue to stall, according to a report.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder has proved a fantastic servant to all of the Inter managers he has worked with since moving there in 2015. But since his last contract extension in 2018, he has had more links with a move away.

Indeed, he has now entered the final year of his deal and United, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain all reportedly have interest in the Croatia international.

In the meantime, Brozovic has begun extension talks. Gazzetta dello Sport reports (via Sport Witness) that the player’s father and agent, Ivan Brozovic, held a first meeting with Inter chiefs on Wednesday.

Both parties feel that there is room for an agreement to be reached.

However, as outlined by Tuttomercatoweb, key hurdles remain in the talks. Inter raised their offer to close to €5million per season, but Brozovic wants €6million.

As a result, the discussions have been postponed. Nevertheless, Tuttomercatoweb adds that Inter now have a real fear that United, Spurs or PSG could trump them and give Brozovic what he wants.

Gazzetta dello Sport adds that the player is already starting to look elsewhere. However, Inter are worried that he could soon be persuaded by the three interested parties.

Brozovic has featured in all 12 of Inter’s Serie A games this term as they look to defend the title.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

The representatives of Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso are pushing the France international towards Tottenham and Inter. (Kicker)

The agent of Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has slammed Belgium boss Roberto Martinez for not playing his client, following his impressive club form. (Walfoot)

Elsewhere, Martinez has admitted that Eden Hazard is in a “sad moment” because of his continued injury struggles with Real Madrid. (Marca)

Newcastle have had fresh links with a move for Bayern defender Niklas Sule, who has still not resolved his contract situation. (Kicker)

The Magpies have also made an offer for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. However, the deal is unlikely to go through. (Sport)

MAN CITY MAKE DE JONG BID

Manchester City have made a formal bid for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, following Barca’s decision to listen to offers for the Dutchman. (Fichajes)

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana has revealed that Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea are among his dream clubs to play for. (Actu Foot)

A new Man Utd contract for Paul Pogba is ‘almost ruled out’ as he nears the end of his current terms. (Marca)

As for a potential new signing in midfield, though, United would have to pay Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria a significant signing-on bonus. (Blick)

Birmingham City’s Kristian Pedersen was a target for former Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, but the interest fell through. (Bold.dk)

WEST HAM CONFIDENT OVER TARGET

West Ham transfer chiefs do not feel put off by the minimum €30million asking price for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. (Calciomercato)

Meanwhile, Juve have made Man City forward Gabriel Jesus a transfer target if Alvaro Morata chooses not to sign a permanent deal. (Caught Offside)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has a ‘deal in place’ to become Rangers’ new manager. (Algemeen Dagblad)

Centre-back Diego Godin wants to return to Atletico Madrid after agreeing to end his Cagliari contract early. (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter will open contract talks with Milan Skriniar early in 2022 as they look to tie the defender down. (Calciomercato)