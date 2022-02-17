Prolific Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is being tipped to join Manchester United this summer, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk also claims that Jurgen Klopp has rejected the chance to bring a Real Madrid attacker to Liverpool.

MARTINEZ TIPPED FOR MAN UTD SWITCH

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Manchester United are ready to make a move for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez this summer.

Romano states that the Red Devils will chase Martinez as they believe they have little chance of landing Erling Haaland, who appears more likely to head to rivals Manchester City or Spain.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE channel on YouTube, Romano said: “They have many options. They will decide together with the new manager. This is an important point. This is for the midfielder, this is for the striker – they have to decide together with a new manager because it depends what kind of striker you want to get.

“For example, we always had rumours around Haaland, but it’s more than difficult. So I don’t see Erling Haaland as realistic option at the moment for Man United.

“I will keep an eye on other names, for example, I saw the name around of Lautaro Martinez – he could be one of the names on the list for the summer.”

Martinez price on the rise

United have chased the Argentine in the past. However, Martinez only recently signed a new Inter contract, which puts them in a strong position over any proposed transfer.

The Red Devils are expected to swoop for a central striker after deciding against a move for RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku in January.

Martinez’s current value according to Transfermarkt.com is €80million (£67 million). However, Inter will now demand considerably more than that, given the player’s age and contract length.

PREVIOUS SNUB LEADS KLOPP TO REAL REJECTION

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp turned down the chance to sign £55m-rated Rodrygo after being offered the Real Madrid winger. The attacker previously rejected the chance to join the Reds. (Nacional)

Newcastle United have ‘manifested interest’ in West Ham and Leicester City target Vincent Aboubakar. (Kick442.com)

Tottenham will have to offer as much as €50m if they wish to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma this summer and could walk away from the deal. (Il Tempo)

AC Milan are ready to spend big on Sven Botman and dash any hopes Newcastle and Tottenham have of doing a deal. (Calciomercato)

Teams in Qatar and Saudi Arabia are chasing Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani, whose contracts at Manchester United will not be extended. (Ekrem Konur)

France president Emmanuel Macron has encouraged Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe to renew his contract with PSG. (El Mundo)

VILLA RESIGNED TO LUIZ EXIT

Aston Villa ‘seem to have resigned themselves’ to losing Douglas Luiz in the summer, with Roma keen. (AS Roma Live)

Manchester United cooled their interest in Christopher Nkunku in January and could abandon their pursuit to sign him in favour of acquiring a new No.9 instead. (Bild)

Juventus are ready to resume contract negotiations with Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona will have competition from Roma in their bid to sign Borussia Monchegladbach star Matthias Ginter. (Bild)

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is relishing Barcelona and Real Madrid links. (ESPN)

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Athletico Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla are all keen on signing Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto. (Fichajes)

Diego Maradona advised Florentino Perez to sign Kylian Mbappe for current suitors Real Madrid back in 2017. (Diario AS)

Federico Bernardeschi is likely to join AC Milan, as time runs down on his Juventus contract. (Rudy Galetti)

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says he would grab a chance to return to the Premier League ‘with both hands’. (ESPN)

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Andre Moritz has completed a move to Singapore Premier League side Hougang United.