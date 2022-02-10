Manchester United have another leading manager candidate amid the interest in Mauricio Pochettino, while Tottenham plan another Juventus raid – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD EYE LUIS ENRIQUE

Manchester United have installed Spain coach Luis Enrique as a leading candidate to become their new permanent manager, according to a report.

The Red Devils are beginning to step up the hunt for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-term successor following Ralf Rangnick’s opening few months as interim boss. While the German has improved the club’s results, he is not the definitive answer.

Indeed, United have Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino firmly on their radar. They in fact enquired about the Argentine’s availability in November, only to receive a firm ‘no’.

United’s players reportedly want Pochettino in, while Rangnick would prefer Ajax’s Erik ten Hag.

According to ESPN, though, Man Utd chief executive Richard Arnold and the club’s Glazer family owners are also considering going after Enrique.

The 51-year-old famously took Barcelona to a treble in the 2014/15 campaign. As such, United feel he has a brilliant track record and the ability to handle world-class talent.

Red Devils chiefs are also a fan of his attacking football with a flair factor. Nevertheless, United thirdly feel he has the ability to discipline his team when required in order to produce results.

Whoever steps in to replace Rangnick faces a number of key tasks. Talk of a new midfield signing has ramped up amid the likelihood that Paul Pogba will leave in the summer.

There is also the issue up top over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. The Portuguese is reportedly waiting to see who United appoint before deciding whether to stay or leave.

Finally, there are doubts about where Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial will fit in. The pair are on respective loan spells at Everton and Sevilla until the end of the season.

Tottenham and Manchester City are the frontrunners to sign Paulo Dybala, but the Argentina international will first discuss a new contract at Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

City also have eyes on Inter forward Lautaro Martinez and could offer a players-plus-cash deal involving Gabriel Jesus. (InterLive)

While Real Madrid are one of the frontrunners to sign Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland, City fancy their chances of a deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

While Lille rejected a €45million (£38million) offer from Newcastle for Sven Botman, they are unlikely to ask for much less in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Meanwhile, Botman has since opened fresh talks about a potential transfer to AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

EURO PAPER TALK – CHELSEA MAN IN DEMAND

Atletico Madrid still hold interest in Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash. However, manager Diego Simeone would prefer to sign Chelsea’s Cesar Azplicueta. (Marca)

Azpilicueta wants a face-to-face meeting with Blues director Marina Granovskaia to sort out his contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

For now, though, the Spaniard has insisted that he is “not going to speak” about his future. (Goal)

Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli has backed Giovani Lo Celso to star at the La Liga club, following his loan move from Tottenham. (Super Deporte)

Real Sociedad sporting director Roberto Olabe has insisted that striker Alexander Isak feels “calm” and “focused” following January transfer links with Arsenal. (Mundo Deportivo)

BENZEMA UNSURE AT REAL MADRID

Karim Benzema feels unsure whether to sign a new contract at Real Madrid, following club interest in Haaland. (AS)

Tottenham goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has signed a new contract and will subsequently move back to Swedish side Degerfors on loan. (Karlskoga Tidning-Kuriren)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has backed Lionel Messi to return to form against Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League. (Football Espana)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to return to Juventus, amid reports also linking him with a move to Real Madrid in the summer. (IlBiancoNero)

Edinson Cavani also looks highly likely to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. (AS)