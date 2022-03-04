Manchester United are ready to step up their pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk also claims that Everton, Newcastle and Leeds all want USA international midfielder Dorde Mihailovic.

MAN UTD STEP UP KOUNDE CHASE

Manchester United have reportedly ramped up their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the wake of rumours that skipper Harry Maguire may not be at the club next season.

Some United players are said to have questioned Ralf Rangnick’s decision to keep playing the England star, whose form has been inconsistent at best this season.

That has led to further talk that the Red Devils are actively targeting bringing in Maguire’s long-term replacement.

One of their top targets is France defender Kounde, who is also wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool.

But Fichajes reports that the Red Devils face a major battle to land the 23-year-old, who is valued at £68million.

Much depends on who United bring in as their next permanent manager and whether he has already greenlit a potential Kounde deal.

Eric Ten Hag learning English preparing for Manchester United job Ajax manager Eric Ten Hag is learning English as his interest in the Manchester United job grows

Chelsea are thought to be favourites for Kounde’s signature, given that they expect to lose at least two, possibly three, central defenders this summer.

But doubts over the club’s ownership, with Roman Abramovich actively looking to sell, means United could jump in and hijack a deal.

As for Liverpool, their interest does not quite add up. Jurgen Klopp already has Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip as first choice, with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as back-ups, although there are doubts over the latter’s extended Anfield stay.

PREM TRIO CHASING USA MIDFIELDER

Everton, Newcastle and Leeds have been named alongside Roma, Atalanta, Bologna as well as Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Nice as clubs linked with CF Montreal’s American midfielder Djordje Mihailovic. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona have reportedly made Erling Haaland a £157million proposal to persuade him to choose them this summer. (Sport)

Manchester United and Real Madrid are set to battle for the signature of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are monitoring a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz. (Fabrizio Romano)

Inter Milan are interested in Marcus Thuram if Lautaro Martinez moves on this summer. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen and AC Milan’s Franck Kessie on free transfers. (ESPN Football)

BELLINGHAM MAKES DECISION ON FUTURE

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has chosen to stay at Borussia Dortmund for at least another season. (Bild)

Lille centre-back Sven Botman, who is wanted by Newcastle, has agreed personal terms with AC Milan. (Nicolo Schira)

Arsenal’s chances of signing Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax appear to be over. The 24-year-old said he has no desire to move to the Premier League if he does decide to quit Ajax. (De Telegraaf)

Barcelona offered Sergino Dest as a makeweight in bids to lure Jules Kounde away from Sevilla last summer. (Sport)

Juventus are set to terminate Aaron Ramsey’s contract in the summer. Rangers have already said they will not be looking to make the 31-year-old’s loan stay a permanent one. (Calciomercato)

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Newcastle could get Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos for €12.5m if he is relegated from the Bundesliga with Stuttgart this season. (Heidenheimer Zeitung)

Lyon are set to begin talks with Chelsea over the permanent signing of wing-back Emerson Palmieri. (Ekrem Konur)

Barcelona have closed an agreement with Racing Santander to sign 18-year-old Spanish midfielder Pablo Torre. (Fichajes)

Roma have joined the race to sign Stuttgart star Sasa Kalajdzic, who is also a target for Tottenham. (Kicker)

Sevilla are planning to offload Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong in the summer transfer window. (Sport)