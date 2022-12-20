Manchester United could complete a massive striker transfer in 2023 with a Paris Saint-Germain star ‘determined’ about moving on, Leeds have set their sights on a midfielder and he wants to play in the Premier League, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Tottenham have joined the hunt for an Italian defender.

Man Utd have a chance at landing PSG and France talisman Kylian Mbappe amid claims he wants to secure a transfer next year.

Mbappe was tipped to make a record-breaking move from PSG to Real Madrid in the summer. Real President Florentino Perez is a huge fan of the 24-year-old and wants to make him the latest ‘Galactico’ signing for the Spanish giants.

However, Mbappe caused a shock in May when he penned a new contract at PSG. It lasts until summer 2025 and is reportedly worth €50million (£42.5m) per year.

Real chiefs were frustrated by the contract extension, as it delays Mbappe’s move to Madrid. However, Perez still feels this transfer is inevitable as Mbappe wants to emulate Real icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe enjoyed a fantastic World Cup, registering eight goals and two assists and finishing as the tournament’s top scorer. Three of those goals came in the final against Argentina. But ultimately it was Lionel Messi’s World Cup as he finally added the famous gold trophy to his mind-boggling trophy cabinet.

While Real are the prime suitors for Mbappe, Man Utd are also thought to be in the mix for him. Of course, the Red Devils require a new top-class goalscorer now Ronaldo has left Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford will not take up the mantle as he prefers to play on the left wing.

Man Utd are one of the few clubs in world football with the stature and finances to land Mbappe. And it seems that move could happen in 2023 following a big update emerging from Spain.

According to newspaper Sport, the former Monaco ace is ‘determined’ to leave PSG at the end of the season. And he could reveal this desire as soon as he returns to the French club from international duty.

Mbappe is apparently ‘angry’ with PSG as they have not lived up to several promises made when he signed his new contract. This includes a ‘disappointing’ sports project. Luis Campos became the team’s football adviser in June but has already been tipped to walk away from the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe also feels he could perform better and score more goals while taking part in a different project. Presumably, the report is referring to Real, given how deadly Karim Benzema was last season. Having said that, Man Utd are ready and waiting to make a tentative approach if Mbappe’s desire to leave PSG is announced.

Man Utd fans would love to see the five-time Ligue 1 champion move to the Theatre of Dreams. He is incredibly exciting to watch thanks to his pace, skill and keen eye for goal. And for opposition defenders, he is simply a nightmare.

Mbappe moving to Man Utd would also see him come up against Erling Haaland of Manchester City. The Norwegian appears to be one of a small group of players who could challenge Mbappe for the Ballon d’Or trophy in the coming years.

However, Man Utd could be set for disappointment in the Mbappe pursuit. After all, his dream is to represent Real and this is where he is most likely to go when leaving PSG.

And Real are simply in a better position right now. Last season, they won the Champions League, La Liga and Spanish super cup. Man Utd, in contrast, only managed a sixth-placed finish in the Prem and were knocked out of the UCL in the last 16.

Erik ten Hag has gotten Man Utd back on the right path, but they are still some way off enticing a player like Mbappe to Old Trafford.

LEEDS-LINKED PLAYER GUNNING FOR PREM SWITCH

Leeds are expressing an interest in signing Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin and the 21-year-old would ‘prefer’ a move to the Premier League. (Voetbal Nieuws)

Chelsea are not in negotiations with Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, despite claims to the contrary. (Fabrizio Romano)

There has been a hint Man Utd and Arsenal target Marcus Thuram could join Inter Milan after a player on Inter’s books sent a public message to him in Italian. (FC Inter News)

Chelsea and Tottenham are among the major clubs to have scouted rising Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie. (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli says ‘there is no chance’ the club will be selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia amid interest from Liverpool and Newcastle. (Sport Express)

Tottenham are rivalling Leeds and Inter for the signing of Valencia’s teenage left-back Jesus Vazquez. (Inter Live)

TOTTENHAM PLOT MOVE FOR EXCITING ATALANTA MAN

Tottenham are keen to raid Atalanta for highly rated centre-back Giorgio Scalvini. Although, there is ‘fearsome’ competition for his services. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Netherlands forward Memphis Depay from Barcelona. (Sport)

Victor Osimhen, who is thought to be on Man Utd’s radar, has reaffirmed his desire to stay at Napoli for the full campaign. (Il Mattino)

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho admits he ‘was not interested’ in the World Cup at the start of the tournament. Italy didn’t qualify for the World Cup after surprisingly losing to North Macedonia in a play-off back in March. (Sky Sport Italia)

Zinedine Zidane will likely have to wait even longer to become France boss as Didier Deschamps is considering staying in the role. (Marca)

LIVERPOOL WANT WORLD CUP WINNER

Liverpool are among the top European sides to have ‘fallen in love’ with Enzo Fernandez during his Argentina World Cup displays. (Fabrizio Romano)

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has told winger Rafael Leao to reject advances from Chelsea and remain in Italy by agreeing a new Milan contract. (Sky Sport Italia)

Landing Dennis Praet from Leicester is an ‘absolute priority’ for Torino manager Ivan Juric. (Alfredo Pedulla)

France star Aurelien Tchouameni has apologised to fans for his penalty miss in the World Cup final shootout loss to Argentina. (Football Espana)

Wolves striker Fabio Silva says he will have ‘done a great job’ if the club recalls him from his Anderlecht loan early. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has surprisingly been told to consider a Liverpool swoop for a Man Utd flop.