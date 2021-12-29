Manchester United look towards a Ligue 1 star as a current player moves closer to an exit, while Everton change the goalposts over a Chelsea deal – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

ICARDI COULD REPLACE CAVANI AT MAN UTD

Manchester United are eyeing Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi as a replacement for Edinson Cavani, according to a report.

Cavani has mostly proved a bit-part player for United, but his proven goalscoring expertise has proved useful. Indeed, he has scored 19 goals in 48 games.

Some of those strikes have proved crucial, such as the one which rescued a point in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle. However, his contract expires in the summer and he has had strong links with a move to Barcelona in January.

Cavani’s agent also recently revealed that his client does not feel too happy with his current situation at United under Ralf Rangnick.

As for who could replace him, Calciomercato now reports that the Red Devils are looking towards Argentina international Icardi.

The 28-year-old is in a similar situation to Cavani, struggling for game time. He has played more of late due to Neymar’s injury, but the report notes that he will struggle to keep his place.

Calciomercato adds that Icardi could ‘end up right at United’ and that Cavani ‘is leaving’.

If that happens, it would ruin Juventus’ plans for Icardi. The Serie A club had plans to bring him in, but they would be ‘cut off’ from the race if United entered the fray.

Icardi, a former Inter star, netted 121 goals in 219 Serie A games and is a proven goalscorer.

For PSG, he has scored 38 goals in 82 matches.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Chelsea are watching Everton left-back Lucas Digne with ‘great interest’ following the worrying news about Ben Chilwell’s knee injury. (Sky Italy)

Everton are willing to let their France international go, but they have changed their stance and will now allow an option to buy instead of an obligation to buy. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal are making life complicated for Roma over a deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles because they do not want to let him go with an option for Roma to buy. (Il Tempo)

Roma could sanction Amadou Diawara’s exit in a swap deal in order to beat Man Utd and Newcastle to Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. (Calciomercato)

Meanwhile, Inter could beat Juventus to Sassuolo star Gianluca Scamacca by offering a swap deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

INTEREST IN WEST HAM STAR RISES

AC Milan director of football Frederic Massara has made an attempt for West Ham’s Issa Diop. However, the Hammers have rejected the approach. (Calciomercato)

Newcastle and Watford are also showing interest in Diop. (Foot Mercato)

Manchester City are beginning to source information about a potential deal for Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg. Indeed, they have joined Milan and Inter in that regard. (Calciomercato)

Sevilla feel frustrated that Manchester United did not soften their stance over Anthony Martial’s exit, especially since he has already said yes to a move to Spain. (ABC Sevilla)

Nevertheless, Martial is still Sevilla’s prime January target and they will try again to seal a loan deal. (ABC Sevilla)

REAL MADRID STAR HAILS ANCELOTTI

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has credited manager Carlo Ancelotti for helping him find strong form this season. (AS)

Barcelona are doing all they can to try to seal a transfer for Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal. (Sport)

Meanwhile, Chelsea duo Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta have held advanced talks over a move to Barca. (Sport)

Lazio’s links with a loan move for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa are growing stronger, but Newcastle present transfer competition. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Kylian Mbappe has said that the second half of PSG’s season is his top priority, not his future, as he enters the final six months of his contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport)