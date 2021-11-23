A midfield star readies his goodbye to his club as Man Utd register interest, while an agent steps in to influence an Arsenal target’s future – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD MIDFIELD TARGET BOOST

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is preparing to say goodbye to Lazio as he eyes a new challenge and Manchester United have registered transfer interest, according to a report.

The 26-year-old, who moved to his Serie A employers in 2015 from Genk, has proved a fantastic servant for the club. In fact, he has made 264 appearances, contributing 50 goals and 42 assists.

This season, his influence is no different. Indeed, the Serbia international has played 17 times already, including every match in Serie A.

Milinkovic-Savic’s consistency for Lazio since his arrival has seen him linked with a Premier League move for a number of seasons. Man Utd have had past links, while Liverpool were credited with interest more recently.

According to Corriere della Sera (via Sport Witness), though, there is more chance of the midfielder leaving now than in past campaigns.

Milinkovic-Savic is approaching his prime and could seek a new challenge in another of Europe’s top leagues. He is therefore ‘preparing his goodbye’.

Mauricio Pochettino to cost £10m in compensation fees to join Manchester United Manchester United would have to pay £10m in compensation fees to PSG if Mauricio Pochettino was to leave mid-season, with more updates on Donny van de Beek and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has also softened his stance over the player’s transfer fee, having reportedly demanded ‘crazy’ figures in the past. The coronavirus pandemic affecting the club’s finances has played into this decision.

United’s interest in Milinkovic-Savic also comes amid expectations that Paul Pogba will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The Frenchman is into the final year of his contract without any meaningful sign of an extension being close.

A look at some of the more leftfield Man Utd boss contenders

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

AC Milan were namechecked alongside Arsenal by Lille midfielder Renato Sanches as a potential next destination. However, his agent Jorge Mendes is steering his client towards Italy. (Calciomercato)

Milan have transfer interest in Leeds forward Raphinha but could get a shock over his price tag. (Pianeta Milan)

Zinedine Zidane feels ready to take on the challenge of being Paris Saint-Germain manager while Mauricio Pochettino’s links with a move to Man Utd grow stronger. (Le Parisien)

Tottenham and West Ham are keeping tabs on rising Braga star Vitor Oliveira, following his recent four-goal haul against Santa Clara. (Calciomercato)

Former Barcelona chief Ramon Planes has an offer on the table from Newcastle. However, a potential move to Roma for him is also on the cards. (Sport)

EURO PAPER TALK – BARCELONA EYE CHELSEA DUO

Barcelona could target Chelsea pair Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner if they cannot sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. (ESPN)

Mason Mount has admitted that he has to work hard to contribute more to Chelsea’s defensive work, despite the desire to contribute further forward. (L’Equipe)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel is ready to ‘say goodbye’ as Newcastle and Juventus keep tabs on the Belgian. (Sport1)

Man City look the prime candidates to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, but Paris Saint-Germain remain in the transfer picture. (Sky Germany)

Albania’s assistant manager Sergio Porrini has said that Southampton loanee Armando Broja must keep his feet on the ground after his move from Chelsea. (Vocegiallorossa)

POTENTIAL BIELSA SUCCESSOR FOR LEEDS

Former Granada boss Diego Martinez is holding out for a job in the Premier League and Leeds chief Victor Orta is a fan of the Spaniard. (La Razon)

Brazilian club Palmeiras will try and sign striker Edinson Cavani in 2022, when the Manchester United star’s contract expires. (R7)

Meanwhile, United midfielder Donny van de Beek wants to try his luck with a transfer to Arsenal. (Todofichajes)

Liverpool are on the trail of Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic amid his struggles for game time at Stamford Bridge. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has interest from Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, but he would prefer to move to the Spanish capital. (El Nacional)