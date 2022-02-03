Manchester United muscle in on a Tottenham plan to partner a star winger with Harry Kane, while Everton eye a Bayern Munich icon – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD EYE TOTTENHAM, ZANIOLO BATTLE

Manchester United have transfer interest in Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo alongside Tottenham, Juventus and AC Milan, according to reports.

The 22-year-old Italy international has had a disrupted first few years of his career due to two serious knee injuries. However, he has remained one of Roma’s most exciting players and has enjoyed a largely injury-free season so far.

Indeed, 26 appearances in all competitions have seen him chip in with four goals and five assists along the way. He last signed a contract extension in 2019, with those terms running out in 2024.

And a Roma decision over Zaniolo’s future has come around fast given he has spent a chunk of his contract on the sidelines.

Roma are therefore in negotiations with Zaniolo. However, club director Tiago Pinto recently admitted that he cannot guarantee the player will stay beyond the summer.

Reports recently claimed that Tottenham are battling Juventus to sign Zaniolo. Fresh claims from Sky Italia say that Spurs in fact have a ‘dream’ of partnering the winger with Harry Kane up front.

Nevertheless, Calciomercato adds in another report that Man Utd are attentive to Zaniolo’s situation. The Red Devils are putting the pressure on the race and waiting for further developments.

According to Sky Italia, the winger is more likely to stay in Italy than move abroad. As such, the source says that Juve and AC Milan are the frontrunners to sign him.

Zaniolo reportedly wants a major upgrade on his current Roma contract. However, there are supposedly no further meetings scheduled to try to reach a breakthrough in discussions.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Everton are in the hunt for Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller under new boss Frank Lampard. However, Bayern chief Oliver Kahn has insisted that the club will hold negotiations with the player. (Bild)

Newcastle are also tracking a potential transfer for Muller following his admission that he has yet to start contract extension talks. (Bild)

Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been offered the chance to sign Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala. (90min)

Karim Benzema returned to Real Madrid training on Wednesday, but he remains an injury doubt for Thursday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Athletic Bilbao. (Football Espana)

Barcelona may yet make a move for Juventus striker Alvaro Morata despite passing on a deal for him in January. (Sport)

EURO PAPER TALK – LIVERPOOL BACKED TO SIGN HAALAND

Despite interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid, Ruud Gullit thinks Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland could sign for Liverpool. (Bild)

Napoli will ask Kalidou Koulibaly to take a pay cut and summer interest from Man Utd could therefore re-emerge. (Calciomercato)

Sassuolo full-back Rogerio hopes Newcastle make a renewed attempt to sign him in the summer. Nevertheless, two other clubs have since prepared bids for the Brazilian. (ESPN Brazil)

New Burnley striker Wout Weghorst has said that while keeping the Clarets in the Premier League will be a “huge challenge”, it is one he has prepared for. (ESPN)

Arsenal may get a chance to negotiate the summer fee for Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas, following failed enquiries in January. (Sport)

NEWCASTLE EYE SUMMER SOUTHAMPTON RAID

Newcastle failed to agree a deal with Southampton defender Mohamed Salisu in January. Nevertheless, the Ghanaian will be a key summer target for the Magpies. (90min)

Amadou Haidara has admitted that he has interest in a move to the Premier League amid January links with Man Utd and Newcastle. However, he wants to finish his work at RB Leipzig first. (Bild)

Flamengo officials are travelling to England on Thursday to hold further talks with Man Utd about a permanent deal for on-loan midfielder Andreas Pereira. (Globo Esporte)

Edinson Cavani is not in negotiations about replacing Man City-bound striker Julian Alvarez at River Plate. However, La Liga is a serious option for the Red Devils star. (Fabrizio Romano)

Lyon have confirmed interest in re-signing midfielder Corentin Tolisso in the summer following the expiry of his Bayern contract. (Goal)