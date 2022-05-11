Manchester United receive a promising update on the fee for an RB Leipzig star, while West Ham plot a bid for an Arsenal man – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD, MUKIELE UPDATE

Manchester United may have to pay as little as €10million (£8.5million) for RB Leipzig star Nordi Mukiele this summer, according to a report.

United have had strong links with raids on the Bundesliga club ever since Ralf Rangnick moved to Old Trafford. The interim boss spent several years as Leipzig’s sporting director and had a stint as their coach.

The latest player at the club reportedly of interest to the Red Devils is right-back Mukiele.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has impressed in his 27 Bundesliga appearances this season, but his contract is up next summer. As such United, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are all reportedly eyeing him up.

German newspaper Bild now reports that Leipzig want at least €10million for Mukiele if they do decide to sell him this summer.

Indeed, the report adds that Leipzig could yet let his contract expire and see him move on for nothing.

In any case, Bild moves him closer to an exit by revealing the silence over his contract situation compared to some of his team-mates.

Manchester United considering move for RB Leipzig full-back Nordi Mukiele Manchester United hold an interest in RB Leipzig full back Nordi Mukiele, who could be available for as little as £8.5million.

Marcel Halstenberg and Kevin Kampl have both agreed new Leipzig deals in talks with the club, with their previous terms expiring next year too.

However, Leipzig have remained unmoved over Mukiele‘s situation, so far neither engaging in talks nor offering new terms – which the newspaper adds are unlikely to arrive.

Man Utd‘s links with Mukiele come amid speculation that Aaron Wan-Bissaka could move to Atletico this summer.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Stuttgart have an option to buy Arsenal loanee Konstantinos Mavropanos for €3.5million (£3million) this summer, but West Ham are prepared to pay €20million (£17million) for the defender. (Bild)

Barcelona are preparing to submit a €25million (£21million) offer for Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo. However, it remains unclear if Benfica will accept the La Masia graduate’s return to Barca for that fee. (Pedro Almeida)

Paul Pogba is still on Real Madrid’s transfer radar, despite recent reports ruling out a new midfielder signing for Los Blancos this summer. (Sport)

Madrid are also fond of Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry amid his stunning rise since moving to Germany. (Fichajes)

Bayern are preparing a bid for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, who has become a key target for Julian Nagelsmann. (Sky Germany)

PAULO DYBALA TRANSFER UPDATE

Arsenal and Newcastle are ahead of Tottenham and Man Utd in the race for Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala. (Calciomercato)

Furthermore, the agent of Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma has not discounted the Magpies from the race for the Dutchman. (Cadena SER)

Manchester City expect Julian Alvarez to join up with his new team-mates in June, according to River Plate CEO Enzo Francescoli. (Radio Continental)

Aston Villa are working on the final details of a deal to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona permanently, following initial doubt over his future. (Fabrizio Romano)

Francesco Totti has backed Roma to fund manager Jose Mourinho in the transfer market to try and improve them this summer. (Tutto Roma)

EURO PAPER TALK – MAN UTD MADE MILINKOVIC-SAVIC BID

Manchester United were the club that made the €140million (£120million) bid for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic a couple of seasons ago which Lazio president Claudio Lotiti swiftly rejected. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Liverpool have entered the race for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. What’s more, they could cover themselves by letting either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah leave. (L’Equipe)

Chelsea are making the most effort over a deal for Aurelien Tchouameni, with Liverpool also in the race. (AS)

PSG are are eyeing Monaco midfielder Tchouameni, but the 22-year-old wants a new challenge in England or Spain. Nevertheless, his decision to leave this summer is final. (AS)

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo is stable in hospital after collapsing due to concussion in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Celta Vigo. (Football Espana)