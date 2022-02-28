Euro Paper Talk: €100m fee stands in way as Rangnick finds Man Utd dream Ronaldo successor

Ralf Rangnick finds Man Utd their perfect Cristiano Ronaldo successor up front, while West Ham eye up a Bayern Munich raid – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD EYE OSIMHEN TRANSFER

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick thinks Napoli striker Victor Osimhen can be the perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report.

The Red Devils have a wealth of options up front, which they added to in last summer’s transfer window. While £73million winger Jadon Sancho looked to be the marquee arrival from Borussia Dortmund, Ronaldo somewhat stole his thunder.

While Ronaldo started the season strongly and Sancho not so much, their roles have been reversed in recent weeks. Nevertheless, at 37, there is doubt over the long-term future of the Portuguese.

As a result, United have had links with a move for a top new striker. Sancho’s former Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland was a prime target for ex-United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the 21-year-old remains in high demand.

However, another striker who is making waves in Europe is Nigeria international Osimhen. He initially made his name at Lille and consequently earned a move to Napoli in September 2020.

Since then, he has scored 21 goals in 51 games in all competitions, including 11 strikes in 22 matches this term. As a result, he has had links with making a step up to the Premier League, with Newcastle supposedly keen.

According to Napoli expert and journalist Ciro Venerato (via Sport Witness), though, Man Utd have already tested the water over a deal for Osimhen.

In fact, Rangnick supposedly believes that the 23-year-old can be the ideal long-term solution up front for United.

However, the Red Devils will have to pay Napoli’s valuation of €100million (£84million). Indeed, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis will not let his star man leave for anything less.

Meanwhile, Napoli are looking towards Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca as a solution if they lose Osimhen.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

West Ham are showing interest in a move for Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee, who is on loan at Anderlecht. (Jeunes Footeux)

Barcelona will do all they can to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, despite Manchester City and Real Madrid interest. (Mundo Deportivo)

What’s more, Norway striker Haaland wants the move to Barcelona. (Sport)

Inter Miami chief Jorge Mas has declared his interest in bringing Lionel Messi to the MLS club following his spell with Paris Saint-Germain. (Goal)

Lucas Paqueta feels more isolated at Lyon following fellow Brazilian Bruno Guimares’ departure from the French club for Newcastle. (Le10 Sport)

EURO PAPER TALK – CHELSESA GIVE UP ON CONTRACT

Chelsea have given up trying to negotiate a new contract for defender Andreas Christensen. The Denmark international will therefore leave as a free agent in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Everton have joined the hunt for AC Milan star Franck Kessie, but their offer has been rejected. Instead, a potential move to Barcelona for the midfielder is gaining traction. (Sport)

Arsenal’s approach has also been shrugged off by Kessie and his representatives. Tottenham could still strike a deal for the 25-year-old, though. (Sport)

Jordi Cruyff has backed Barcelona head coach Xavi to continue making progress after his solid start to life back at Camp Nou. (Sport)

Meanwhile, Ajax are looking at Barca sporting advisor Cruyff as a replacement for the Dutch club’s former director Marc Overmars. (El Nacional)

XAVI BACKS OUSMANE DEMBELE IMPACT

Xavi insisted that he saw the Ousmane Dembele that Barcelona “want” after he scored in their 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. (Sport)

Atletico Madrid also won last weekend, beating Celta Vigo 2-0, and boss Diego Simeone has backed his team to keep on winning as the “internal competition” for places grows. (Marca)

Atletico will soon open talks about a contract extension for Hector Herrera, who has become a vital player despite a bit-part role in the past. (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal have locked onto Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick as a firm striker target amid the need for a new frontman in the summer. (Jeunes Footeux)

Parma President Kyle Krause has announced that goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until he is 46. (Football Italia)

Inter are leading the race for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, but AC Milan are also eyeing his signature. (Gazzetta dello Sport)