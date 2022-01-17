Manchester United are in a tussle with Juventus for a star whose employers are now investigating, while Everton make contact with a new manager candidate – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD EYEING DEMBELE TRANSFER

Manchester United are still in the race alongside Juventus for Ousmane Dembele amid a fresh twist in the Barcelona forward’s situation, according to a report.

The 24-year-old is into the final year of his Camp Nou contract and his future remains unclear. Barcelona initially wanted him to renew terms and there was a feeling the player wanted that too. However, his agents have supposedly been scouring the transfer market for a fresh career move for their client.

As a result, Barcelona have become sceptical about Dembele staying at the club. They have subsequently set a number of deadlines in the hope of getting the player his camp to reveal their final decision.

Such action has not worked so far. Nevertheless, Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona have given him another two days, by which time they want clarity. If there is no response, they will assume Dembele wants to leave.

The fact that Dembele has entered the final six months of his deal has complicated the matter. Indeed, the Frenchman is now free to talk to and agree a deal with clubs outside of Spain.

As Barcelona grow more wary, the Spanish source adds that the club have begun investigating. They have a feeling a deal has already been agreed and want to find out which, if any team, the player’s representatives have been speaking to.

Sport reports that Man Utd and Juventus are the two strongest suitors as it stands.

United came close to agreeing a loan move for Dembele two years ago and their interest has not gone away.

Juventus, meanwhile, have a ‘serious chance’ of a deal. They will be able to offer Dembele a lucrative deal helped by the tax rates for players in Italy.

Dembele has struggled to make his mark at Barcelona following his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund because of injury.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Everton have made contact with former Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso about becoming their new manager following Rafael Benitez’s dismissal. (Tuttomercatoweb)

But Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri would have no objection towards Belgium boss Roberto Martinez moving back to Goodison Park. (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has agreed a loan move to Serie A side Udinese until the end of the season. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has got permission from manager Massimiliano Allegri to move to Arsenal on loan. However, the issue of signing his replacement remains. (Calciomercato)

Meanwhile, Juventus have taken back their previous contract offer to Paulo Dybala as doubt over his future intensifies. (Sky Italy)

EURO PAPER TALK – CHELSEA STAR’S EXIT MOVE

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has had offers from Premier League clubs, but he will only move abroad out of respect for the Blues as he nears the expiry of his contract. (Fabrizio Romano)

The Blues have joined Newcastle in the transfer race for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. (Foot Mercato)

Newcastle have asked about a deal for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, but the Frenchman has rejected the opportunity. (Tuttomercatoweb)

The rift between Anthony Martial and Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United could see the Red Devils lower their demands over his transfer away to Sevilla. (Sport)

Man Utd and Liverpool have taken initial steps over a deal for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo. (Sport)

SPANISH SUPER CUP FALLOUT

Sergino Dest could still leave Barcelona before the end of the January transfer window. Indeed, he has begun to contemplate his future again after Xavi left him out of the squad to face Real Madrid in the Super Cup semi-final last week. (Mundo Deportivo)

Eden Hazard also did not feature for Madrid as they clinched the title against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. As such, he has told Los Blancos chiefs that he wants out. (Sacha Tavolieri)

As for Dest’s future, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and two other clubs are continuing to monitor the full-back’s situation. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Daniel Wass from Valencia as Kieran Trippier’s replacement. (AS)

Former AC Milan striker Paolo di Canio has urged the Serie A club not to move for Man Utd centre-back Eric Bailly. (Sky Italy)