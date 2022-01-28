Manchester United have matched Liverpool with an offer for a star forward, while a Leeds United target has snubbed a move to Elland Road – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD MAKE DEMBELE OFFER

Manchester United have offered Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele a contract worth €30million (£25million) per season, according to a report.

The 24-year-old Frenchman is on the way out of the Camp Nou following a drawn-out saga with Barca. He entered the final year of his contract last summer and so the La Liga club demanded to know his plans.

However, Dembele’s agents reportedly proved a major frustration in talks. That led Barcelona to step up plans to sell him before the end of the January transfer window – although Dembele insisted on his own version of events.

Nevertheless, the France international is now free to talk to overseas clubs and Man Utd have had long-term interest in him. In fact, they failed with a bid to take him on loan from Barcelona in summer 2020.

According to ABC Sevilla, United have now made another move for Dembele.

They have offered the player a deal worth £480,000 per week to move to Old Trafford.

Indeed, they have matched Liverpool, who have made a late raid for Porto winger Luis Diaz. The Colombian was a target for United, but Spurs initially looked like his strongest suitors before the Reds swooped.

Dembele, meanwhile, has struggled for form and minutes at Barca since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Injuries have largely held him back and restricted his progress, but at 24 he still has his best years ahead of him.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Leeds United have transfer rivals in Bologna over a deal for Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay, but the defender wants to move to Italy. (Gianluca di Marzio)

Arsenal have turned their attentions to Dejan Kulusevski following struggles over a move for Juventus team-mate Arthur Melo. (Tuttosport)

Everton have made a loan offer for Brazilian star Arthur, but Juve rejected the proposal. (Tuttosport)

Wolves winger Adama Traore will have a Barcelona medical on Friday and subsequently sign his contract on Monday. (Sport)

Meanwhile, striker Dusan Vlahovic has arrived for his Juventus medical amid his move from Fiorentina. (Goal)

EURO PAPER TALK – MAN CITY PLAN STERLING TALKS

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling will soon resume talks over a new deal. Indeed, City want to resolve his future before he enters the final year of his current terms in the summer. (ESPN)

Real Madrid are considering a swoop for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch. The pair are also targets for Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively. (ESPN)

Tottenham have held talks with Hellas Verona over a deal for midfielder Antonin Barak. The 27-year-old could leave for €20million (£16.6million) despite only signing for the Serie A side last summer. (Nicolo Schria)

Spurs are also considering a swoop for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel. (Goal)

Roma have registered interest in a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi. (Calciomercato)

NEWCASTLE EYE WEST HAM STAR

Newcastle are in talks over a late move for West Ham defender Issa Diop as they chase a centre-back. (L’Equipe)

But the Magpies have not yet given up hope of signing of Sevilla’s Diego Carlos. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are willing to let go of four players before the end of the January transfer window following the emergence of Anthony Elanga. (ESPN)

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign New England Revolution and USA goalkeeper Matt Turner in the summer. (Goal)

Barcelona have asked Borussia Dortmund about a loan deal for right-back Thomas Meunier. While the 30-year-old is open to the move, it has become a race against time. (Marca)

Dortmund are looking towards Sassuolo hitman Gianluca Scamacca as the eventual replacement for Erling Haaland. (Gazzetta dello Sport)