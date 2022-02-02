Barcelona have reached a conclusion about Manchester United and a transfer chase for a star signing, while Everton failed with a late double swoop – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD, DEMBELE TRANSFER CONCLUSION

Barcelona believe either Manchester United or Juventus have agreed a deal to sign Ousmane Dembele because of his deadline day antics, according to a report.

The 24-year-old France international’s future proved one of the major subjects of the January transfer window, even though he did not end up moving clubs. Indeed, he came into 2022 with his agents delaying a decision over his future.

Barcelona grew tired and decided to try to sell Dembele, who is into the final six months of his contract.

In the final two days of the window, Paris Saint-Germain emerged as the frontrunners to sign the winger. However, they dropped out before Chelsea were offered his services. They ultimately passed on a deal and reports claimed that Tottenham also had late interest.

According to Sport, though, the reality is that Dembele ‘did not want to listen’ to the three clubs. They claim that the ‘strange attitude’ has led Barca to think the France international has agreed a deal elsewhere.

And with neither Man Utd nor Juventus active for him on deadline day, the La Liga club think either club has an agreement to sign him in the background.

No surprise Dembele didn't get a move No team was realistically going to go for him now when they can get him for free in the summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta told Marca that the situation with Dembele is “difficult to understand”.

He added that he feels “very surprised” that the player did not accept a proposal from “an English club” and that doing so “did not make sense” given his situation at the club.

“We think that Dembele already has a contract with another club; they [his agents] have insinuated that to us,” Laporta concluded. “What we will do is defend the interests of the club.”

Dembele has largely struggled for form and minutes at Barcelona due to persistent injury problems.

Ten of the biggest deals that didn’t happen in the January transfer window

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Everton failed with a late attempt to swoop for Napoli pair Kalidou Koulibaly and Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window. (Il Matino)

Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl has refused to confirm transfer interest in Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule. However, he did reveal a centre-back signing is in the works. (Sport1)

Meanwhile, Bayern forward Thomas Muller has denied talks over a new contract at the club. (Bild)

Real Madrid are not planning a move for Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and are instead targeting Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe. (AS)

Napoli are eyeing a swoop for Real Sociedad attacker Adnan Januzaj to replace Toronto FC-bound Lorenzo Insigne. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

EURO PAPER TALK – AJAX BREAK BERGWIJN TRANSFER SILENCE

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has hinted that he could try again to sign Tottenham attacker Steven Bergwijn in the summer following intense January interest. (NU)

Spurs and Juventus are considering a move for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham offered Dele Alli to a number of French clubs including PSG and Monaco, but Everton swooped in with the most convincing approach. (L’Equipe)

Meanwhile, Lyon and Marseille forayed into a swoop for Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe but could sign him in the summer instead. (L’Equipe)

The Gunners came close to signing Barca defender Samuel Umtiti in January before injury put paid to the deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

WEST HAM TRANSFER FAILED

West Ham showed late interest in PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa, but their failure to seal Arthur Masuaku’s exit stopped the signing from happening. (L’Equipe)

Man Utd have asked Paul Pogba to delay a decision over whether to leave because they feel they can tempt him to stay based on their next permanent manager. (ESPN)

Fiorentina chiefs Joe Barone and Rocco Commisso have hit out at Dusan Vlahovic’s agents, following the striker’s January transfer saga that eventually led him to Juventus. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has made Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao a summer transfer target. (AS)

The Blues tried to sign a left-back in January but had two late bids rejected for Brighton’s Zak Sturge. (Goal)